Dogecoin is more popular than ever, but transactions have reached their lowest level since 2017

Despite the power of the meme, DOGE’s transaction levels have reached their lowest level since 2017.

This week, several companies announced the adoption of DOGE, including Robinhood, which confirmed the crypto’s upcoming deposit and withdrawal support. Memecoin co-creator Billy Markus (who no longer works on the project) recently declared via Twitter:

“Ok, now it’s time to celebrate, the support from the Robinhood wallet is great news for Dogecoin: it will open the doors to the real use of crypto for many users!”

Buy $ 384 million in real estate with DOGE

On September 22, RedSwan, a commercial real estate tokenization platform, announced that it will accept Dogecoin for two digital real estate offerings on its market. The company offers fractional ownership in two skyscrapers, for a total value of $ 384 million.

“[Dogecoin] is on the verge of evolving from a ‘meme coin’ to legitimate institutional and transactional use cases“said Ed Nwokedi, managing director of RedSwan CRE.

Dogecoin residential property: RedSwan

The two digital real estate offerings, dubbed APLO and LHOK, require minimum investments of $ 1,000 – about 4,447 DOGE at the time of writing – offering an annualized rate of return of 26% and 19%, respectively.

On the same day Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment, conducted a survey of 140,000 people via Twitter asking the community if he should to support the payment of the tickets in DOGE by the end of the year. Among the four options provided, “Yes, definitely in favor”Received 68.1% of the votes:

“I never thought I’d see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Twitter poll tweet on Dogecoin. If you happen to see this tweet too, Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I’ve tried to be an innovator throughout. my career, but you, sir, are an example of innovation above all others. “

Following the overwhelming support for DOGE in the survey, Aron then stated that “It is clear that AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do it. Stay tuned!“

The former “CEO” of DOGE, Elon Musk, intervened underlining the need to decrease the fees of DOGE to support widespread adoption:

“It is very important that Doge’s fees decrease to make things like buying a movie ticket feasible.”

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

Low transaction levels

Despite the hype, the level of transactions on DOGE has dropped to unrecorded lows since December 2017.

According to data from Bit Info Charts, DOGE’s number of daily transactions dropped to 16,000 for the first time in four years. The figure provides a stark contrast to the DOGE-mania that swept the cryptocurrency market in April of this year, peaking in 24-hour transactions of 140,000.

The lack of on-chain activity is reflected in the DOGE’s price and market cap, with the price down 69% from its all-time high of $ 0.73 in mid-May to stand at $ 0.22 at the time of writing. .