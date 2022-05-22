Doing a feat with Drake increases his streams by 2783%

There are certain artists who can, with a single presence in featuring, change a career. A study conducted by HipHopNumbers aimed to assess how beneficial it was to collaborate with 9 artists, including Drake, and the result is clear.

Far ahead of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar

Drake has established himself over the past ten years as the hitmaker par excellence. Accumulating tens of billions of plays, he would today be the providential man to invite to guarantee commercial success. In this study, HipHopNumbers compared the numbers for tracks featuring Drake to those for other tracks on the album, and the mere presence of Drizzy is said to increase the track’s listen count by 2783%.

An impressive figure, therefore, especially if we compare to the other rappers mentioned in this study. The Toronto artist places himself far ahead of legends like Eminem and Kanye West, and also far ahead of current rappers like Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. One more proof of Drake’s phenomenal influence on the international music scene.