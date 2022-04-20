Dolce & Gabbana will collaborate with inBetweeners NFT.

The Italian luxury house announces its upcoming collaboration with inBetweenersan NFT community supported in particular by singer Justin Bieber.

A new NFT operation for Dolce & Gabbana.

Driven by the Italian artist Gianpiero D’Alessandro, the inBetweeners project is based on a collection of 10,777 unique characters drawn by hand by the latter and then converted into NFTs. Hosted on Ethereum, these creations are randomly assigned in the form of drops and linked to off and online events, as well as a community that wants to encourage positivity. The concept, which features multiple iterations of a colorful bear cub, particularly appealed to Justin Bieber, who became a partner in the company.

“This operation is a first step” said Gianpiero D’Alessandro when announcing this upcoming collaboration. “The sequel will be amazing.”

If the two entities have not yet announced the exact nature of this collaboration, it could echo the capsule designed by Gianpiero D’Alessandro as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2022 collection. At the end of February, the house had indeed presented a series of screen-printed pieces – t-shirts, hoodies… – mixing the artist’s colorful characters with a revisited logo.

This new initiative should operate within the bosom of UNXD, the platform favored by the Italian label for the design of its NFT and metaverse projects. Last September, Dolce & Gabbana presented its “Collezione Genesi”, a series of nine haute couture pieces paired with their alter ego NFT. Total amount of the sale: more than 5.65 million dollars.

UNXD and Dolce & Gabbana also teamed up earlier this year to present 20 virtual silhouettes at the first Meta Fashion Week. Recently, the two partners communicated on the forthcoming deployment of DGFamily Boxes, NFTs acting as membership cards and offering each holder, according to their level of access, exclusive advantages. Presented in February, the operation should soon be launched on the market while Dolce & Gabbana has already alerted its community to the existence of counterfeiters.

Want to know more about the links between Luxury, NFT and Metaverse? See you on Thursday May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the new Journal du Luxe webinar, free access. Details of speakers and registrations on the dedicated page.