Dominatrix Kim Kardashian, in New York in black leather from head to toe

Arrived in New York for one of the most anticipated events of the year, Kim Kardashian seems to have all intentions of dominate there scene. His entrance to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel caused a stir for the fetish look chosen by the multifaceted entrepreneur, television personality and socialite on the eve of participation in the Met Gala dedicated to the celebration of American fashion scheduled for Monday 13 September at 11.30 pm Italian time (mid-afternoon in the Big Apple).

Completely wrapped in a black leather outfit that went from head to toe, she was unrecognizable due to the black mask covering her face. The black trench coat tight at the waist by a belt seems to be a piece of Vêtements from the SS19 collection judging not only by the similarity but also by the tag a Demna Gvasalia, then creative director of the brand, which Kardashian herself posted on Instagram along with a knife-shaped emoji. Same hand for the pants and the bag that they are instead of Balenciaga, the fashion house to which the Georgian designer is now exclusively dedicated.

This daring release could lend itself to multiple readings. Excluding the attempt to protect themselves from the paparazzi or the possibility of an extreme measure against Covid, we do not know if this look is an anticipation of the bomb that will drop at the Met Gala or if it is a way to tell us that with Kanye West it’s not over despite the recent divorce. Kim and Kanye are no strangers to these hooded outings, especially for a few months now.

Last month at a launch event for the rapper’s latest album, Donda, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kardashian showed up in a super-tight all-black Balenciaga tracksuit, stiletto heels and a long braid that took on the shape of a whip.

A few weeks ago in Chicago, on the other hand, again for a date linked to the disco, she appeared very veiled in a wedding dress by first collection haute couture again by Balenciaga, also designed by Gvasalia, a designer who is the art director of the complex organizational machine of West’s latest musical project.

Although no one is now too scandalized by Kim Kardashian’s extravagances, there are those who did not like this type of outfit on a day like the twentieth anniversary ofSept. 11. Among all, a comment by Cindy McCain, wife of the late Republican Senator John, who wonders why all this. The idea is that here there are still some dots to connect and that the celebrity even on the MET staircase will be noticed, also favored by the dress code of the gala which is «American Independence“. With her ex-husband by her side or without, we will know for sure what to talk about.

