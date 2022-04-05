Dominican influencer dies in the Bronx

A young model and influencer of Dominican nationality was found dead this Sunday in her apartment in the Bronx.

The young woman was identified as Odalenny García, a native of San Francisco de Macorís.

People close to García spoke with Diario Libre, and indicated that the young woman had been suffering from depressionbut they do not know the real causes of his death.

“Close we assume that he took his own life, since he had spent a lot of time going through a depression very deep, but nobody really knows exactly what the reason was,” a source told Diario Libre.

They assure that the young woman’s problems worsened a week ago, when Garcia’s boyfriend left the house. They stated that on the day of her death, the Dominican woman did not show up at her place of work, and her boss sent her roommate, who worked in the same place, to check if everything was alright. with her.

It is then that the young woman is found dead by her partner.

The police will deliver the body to the family this Friday, when the young woman will be held at the Ortiz Funeral Home, located at 2580 Grand Concourse Avenue in the Bronx, from 5-9 pm.

“The police then came and took her away to do an autopsy. So far they haven’t told us anything, they did tell us that her body will be delivered to the funeral home this Friday the 8th,” the source told Diario Libre.

Over the weekend his remains will be transferred to the Dominican Republic, and they will be buried in his native province, San Francisco de Macorís.