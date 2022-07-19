News

Dominican National Lottery for Monday July 18, 2022

Dominican Republic Lottery

RESULTS | The Dominican National Lottery had a new draw this Monday, July 18, 2022. Next, we leave you all the winning numbers in this note.

Dominican National Lottery TODAY, Monday, July 18, 2022 | Winning numbers in the draw
END OF THE DOMINICAN LOTTERY! The winning numbers were 94 78 and 40.

The Dominican National Lottery will have this Monday, July 18, 2022, a new draw starting at 9:00 p.m. Dominican time. All results can be seen AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The draw for the Dominican National Lottery takes place every day, without exception. From Monday to Saturday the game takes place from 9:00 p.m. Meanwhile, on Sundays it will start three hours earlier.

In addition, there is a daily raffle Play+ Hit+ and Win More. This game takes place from 2:30 p.m. Dominican time. However, on Sundays only Win More is drawn.

Dominican National Lottery | Results of winning numbers for Monday, July 18, 2022

This draw will be held from 9:00 p.m. Dominican time. The results will be published a while later in this note.

