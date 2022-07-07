Dominican woman reported stabbed to death in the Bronx

A new case of domestic violence was reported in the city of the Bronx, in New York, United States, in which a Dominican ex-husband was involved. The victim was identified as Amadiz Peña, 45 years old.

The homicide was committed by Peña’s ex-partner, identified as Raul Jose Santos, who stabbed him in the chest “provoked by jealousy”, since Amadiz had a new relationship. Several reported that the couple was in the process of divorcing. Santos came to the United States from the Dominican Republic to commit the crime.

Santos was the one who called the police to report that the woman was dead.

New York police responded to a call and arrived at a residence in Bedford Park on the Grand Concourse Tuesday afternoon. As reported, inside the house, they found Amadiz’s body in bed with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the authorities, the door of the apartment where the victim lived was not forced.

Several friends and relatives declared to Telemundo 47 that the man had a strange attitude for several days. Although they did not believe that he could commit a crime.

They described Peña as a calm and hard-working woman.

Santos faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.