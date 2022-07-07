News

Dominican woman reported stabbed to death in the Bronx

Photo of Zach Zach42 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

A new case of domestic violence was reported in the county of the bronxin New York, in which a couple of Dominican ex-husbands were involved. The victim was identified as Amadiz Peña, 45 years old.

The homicide was committed by Peña’s ex-partner, identified as Raul Jose Santos, who stabbed him in the chest “provoked by jealousy”, since Amadiz had a new relationship. Acquaintances reported that the couple was in the process of divorce. Santos came to the United States from the Dominican Republic to commit the crime.

Santos was the one who called the police to report that the woman was dead.

New York police responded to a call and arrived at a residence in Bedford Park on the Grand Concourse Tuesday afternoon. As reported, inside the house, they found Amadiz’s body in bed with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the authorities, the door of the apartment where the victim lived was not forced.

Several friends and relatives declared to Telemundo 47 that the man had a strange attitude for several days. Although they did not believe that he could commit a crime.

They described Peña as a calm and hard-working woman.

Santos faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The informative site of the global Dominican community.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach42 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia

9 mins ago

Dominican woman reported stabbed to death in the Bronx

20 mins ago

Cándido Fabré publishes song lyrics for Cuban migrants

31 mins ago

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession and smuggling in Moscow court

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button