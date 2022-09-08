Doña Ángela surpasses professionals like Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewart on YouTube

On the Youtube platform, well-known personalities such as the Chef Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewartwere overtaken by Mrs. Angelathe Mexican granny who teaches traditional cooking recipes, videos recorded with her daughter’s phone camera.

According to the Latinometrics platform, Mrs. Angela has become a superstar on Latin American YouTube with his channel “From My Ranch to your Kitchen”.

A few times a week, he shares his recipes and culinary traditions, which have captured the attention of millions of people around the world, attracting more than 4 million subscribers.

Doña Angela, without being a famous actress or a recognized cook with a long career, says Latinometrics, ventured to share her culture through food.

His videos garner more views than some of the most recognizable figures in the kitchen, including Gordon Ramsay (who has 5 times more subscribers) and Martha Stewart.

While both personalities have top-of-the-line production teams and equipment, Doña Ángela cooks in a humble kitchen and her daughters record all the content with their phones.

Video of how to make enchiladas accumulates more than 11 million views

In addition, his channel has become a topic of interest, so much so that some foreign schools use his videos to teach the language.

A Swedish university cited his channel as a means for immigrants to reconnect with their culture when they are away from home.

The video of how to make Michoacan-style enchiladas alone has amassed more than 11 million views since it was posted in November 2019.

Doña Ángela, one of the 100 leading women in Mexico

After being named as one of the 100 leading women from Mexico alongside the important Mexican cooks Daniela Soto-Innes, considered the best female chef in the world and Karime López, the first Mexican chef to obtain a Michelin star, Mrs. Angela Garfiasthe most famous granny from Michoacan Youtube became a star with his channel “From My Ranch to your Kitchen”a space in which he shares all his culinary baggage with the world.

Doña Ángela shares recipes each week with the help of his children, the videos that are already viral, attract more and more subscribers to his channel.

one of his videos with the most views That’s when he shared with us his recipe for making enchiladas.

About From My Ranch to Your Kitchen

It’s a Youtube channel created in August 2019. In it, Mrs. Ángela Garfias Vázquez, originally from the Pablo Cuin ranch, in the Ario de Rosales municipality, Michoacán, shares typical Mexican recipes such as chicken broth, red rice, tamales, potato pancakes with cheese, ranch mole or griddle

In addition to her YouTube channel, Doña Ángela keeps in touch with her followers through her Facebook page: @DeMiRanchoATuCocinaOficial

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options

vcr