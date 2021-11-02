Donald Trump is the new stock meme that is breaking through Wall Street

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images TOPSHOT – This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for “Truth Social”, with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. – Former US president Donald Trump announced plans on October 20 to launch his own social networking platform called “TRUTH Social,” which is expected to begin its beta launch for “invited guests” next month. The long-awaited platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video on-demand service that will feature “non-woke” entertainment programming, the group said in a statement. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images)

What is a meme-stock? These are shares of companies that suddenly begin to rise in value thanks to the coordinated push of groups of online traders who decide to bet on that stock. A phenomenon that was born this year, when GameStop fever broke out in January. American video game retailer, in economic difficulty for some time, in the first weeks of this year saw the value of its shares skyrocket by 1900%. Crazy numbers, reached only thanks to a coordinated operation. An act of guerrilla warfare, deployed in unison by many small investors, who have coordinated through Reddit and other online communities of traders. An ambush in broad daylight in the heart of Wall Street. Because the operation caused hedge-funds to lose billions, that is investment funds of decidedly larger dimensions than those who hang out with Reddit, which had positioned themselves lower on the GameStop title. That is, they had shorted those stocks, betting on their next stock market crash. But overnight, in January, the unthinkable happened. Thousands of small investors stepped in, backing the GameStop title and making it fly. Ruining the party for the New York Stock Exchange’s more experienced wolves who were preparing to savor their next prey. At the time, there was talk of an effective democratization of Wall Street. A successful re-edition of the movement Occupy Wall Street, which arose, as is known, immediately after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. But beyond the political considerations, it must be said that a meme-stock could only be successful today, in our years. And not before. What has changed is the technology available to investors: the online communities of traders, both professional and amateur, have grown. Just think of Etoro’s social trading and similar platforms. Then, to encourage the entry of new players, is the spread of platforms where trading is allowed without commissions. Thanks to FinTech it is also possible to buy fractional shares with greater ease, without necessarily having to buy the entire share. And then, via the Internet, effective online investment analysis tools are becoming increasingly popular. These tech innovations have opened the doors of Wall Street to many small and very small investors, in the past forced to stay out of the loop that matters. However, there is a downside to the meme-stock: volatility. And that’s what happened with the GameStop title. In early January, prior to the rally, it stood at $ 19. In two weeks it reached 347. In twenty-four hours, on January 28, it halved to 193. Then it climbed back up to 325 in a few hours. March. Too many numbers? Don’t worry, the important thing is to understand the concept: roller coaster. Typical of the meme-stock phenomenon. Rapidly growing prices during the pump, the stock pumping, which attract many traders interested in making money in the short term. By raising the price, but making everything riskier because no one can know for sure when the dump, that is the equally rapid deflation of the title.

Google The volatility of the GameStop title in 2021