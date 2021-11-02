Donald Trump is the new stock meme that is breaking through Wall Street
What is a meme-stock? These are shares of companies that suddenly begin to rise in value thanks to the coordinated push of groups of online traders who decide to bet on that stock. A phenomenon that was born this year, when GameStop fever broke out in January. American video game retailer, in economic difficulty for some time, in the first weeks of this year saw the value of its shares skyrocket by 1900%. Crazy numbers, reached only thanks to a coordinated operation. An act of guerrilla warfare, deployed in unison by many small investors, who have coordinated through Reddit and other online communities of traders.
An ambush in broad daylight in the heart of Wall Street. Because the operation caused hedge-funds to lose billions, that is investment funds of decidedly larger dimensions than those who hang out with Reddit, which had positioned themselves lower on the GameStop title. That is, they had shorted those stocks, betting on their next stock market crash. But overnight, in January, the unthinkable happened. Thousands of small investors stepped in, backing the GameStop title and making it fly. Ruining the party for the New York Stock Exchange’s more experienced wolves who were preparing to savor their next prey. At the time, there was talk of an effective democratization of Wall Street. A successful re-edition of the movement Occupy Wall Street, which arose, as is known, immediately after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
But beyond the political considerations, it must be said that a meme-stock could only be successful today, in our years. And not before. What has changed is the technology available to investors: the online communities of traders, both professional and amateur, have grown. Just think of Etoro’s social trading and similar platforms. Then, to encourage the entry of new players, is the spread of platforms where trading is allowed without commissions. Thanks to FinTech it is also possible to buy fractional shares with greater ease, without necessarily having to buy the entire share. And then, via the Internet, effective online investment analysis tools are becoming increasingly popular. These tech innovations have opened the doors of Wall Street to many small and very small investors, in the past forced to stay out of the loop that matters.
However, there is a downside to the meme-stock: volatility. And that’s what happened with the GameStop title. In early January, prior to the rally, it stood at $ 19. In two weeks it reached 347. In twenty-four hours, on January 28, it halved to 193. Then it climbed back up to 325 in a few hours. March. Too many numbers? Don’t worry, the important thing is to understand the concept: roller coaster. Typical of the meme-stock phenomenon. Rapidly growing prices during the pump, the stock pumping, which attract many traders interested in making money in the short term. By raising the price, but making everything riskier because no one can know for sure when the dump, that is the equally rapid deflation of the title.
And let’s get to today. To Donald Trump. Because maybe it will sound bad, but the former American president is the new meme-stock of the moment. In particular, the subject of a robust rally in its value is Digital World Acquisition Corp (Dwa), a company launched by The Donald, ahead of the official launch of its ‘personal’ social network, The Truth.
But let’s take a step back. January 6, 2021. Washington DC Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress. The ‘coup’ action, although devoid of real institutional consequences – two weeks later Joe Biden took office without resistance in the White House – led to the condemnation of Trump by the main overseas social networks. Suspension for life from Twitter and for two years from Facebook. A hard blow for the republican leader accustomed to campaigning permanently via social platforms. To give the idea, during his tenure the president was also known as Twitter-in-Chief.
Hence the idea of creating a platform of its own. Trump will have a social network to use as a megaphone to his electorate, orphaned by the compulsive tweets of the New York tycoon. It will be called Truth. A platform – should see the light by the end of November – that will launch Trump’s race for the White House in 2024. Or so it seems, given that no confirmation has yet arrived from the interested party. “I created Truth to oppose the tyranny of Big Tech – said Trump – we live in a world where the Taliban have a huge presence on Twitter, but your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable ”. Truth is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group (Tmtg), a kind of new publishing group in the hands of the tycoon.
And this is where we come to the meme-stock. Because together with the launch of the Tmtg group, Trump has also put Digital World Acquisition Corporation on the stock market, that is a SPAC, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, a vehicle company destined to raise capital through listing, in turn oriented towards greater investment in an existing company. That is, the Trump Media and Technology Group, with which the SPAC that is raising the capital will merge by the first quarter of 2022. And therefore, partly because Trump’s new adventure seems to be able to become the next big thing in the Big Tech world, partly because the former president can count on a large scale of supporters who in turn are ready to invest small or very small sums in his project, here, put all this together and you find yourself a new meme- stock.
Last week, the shares of the new SPAC flew + 1200%. From $ 9.96 to $ 131 in stock, in just 48 hours. Pumped by the online coordination on Reddit and StockTwits of supporters of The Donald. As well as by investors, and not just small ones. Because this time, on Wall Street, they weren’t caught unprepared as with GameStop. Also participating in the rally were some large hedge funds, such as DE Shaw and Saba Capital, which made millions in hours. It’s already over, if it ever started, the short season of Occupy Wall Street 2.0.
Without forgetting a not insignificant aspect. The first to gain from this meme-stock was Trump himself. Because the future company that will be born from the merger of Tmtg and the newly launched SPAC will be 58% owned by it. Making the former White House tenant – famous for his real estate business in Manhattan; for its debt-ridden casinos in Atlantic City; for his appearances in dozens of films; for the talent show he created; as well as her thick lock of golden hair – richer than ever.