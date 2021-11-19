Donnarumma, Pochettino replies to Raiola: crisp air at PSG

Pochettino replies to Raiola on Donnarumma

“The agents think their player is the best and that he should play. Even my wife thinks I’m the best manager in the world and I tell her no. There is love, we try to protect our loved ones, it’s human. Also. I try to protect my son. For me he is the most beautiful, the most intelligent, but he is always like this, he is different. Those around you will speak from the heart and because they feel affection, but a coach cannot think the same way. , we are the first to have empathy for those around us because we do not like to see our loved ones suffer “.