Donnarumma, Pochettino replies to Raiola: crisp air at PSG
The eve of the championship for the PSG of coach Mauricio Pochettino, press conference for him today a few hours before the match against Nantes: among the many interesting passages faced by the Parisian coach, two in particular are of general interest. The management of Donnarumma elon the condition of Sergio Ramos. Here are the most interesting passages.
Pochettino replies to Raiola on Donnarumma
“The agents think their player is the best and that he should play. Even my wife thinks I’m the best manager in the world and I tell her no. There is love, we try to protect our loved ones, it’s human. Also. I try to protect my son. For me he is the most beautiful, the most intelligent, but he is always like this, he is different. Those around you will speak from the heart and because they feel affection, but a coach cannot think the same way. , we are the first to have empathy for those around us because we do not like to see our loved ones suffer “.
Pochettino on the conditions of Sergio Ramos
“There are several unavailable, but the physical problem is not the only parameter to consider. There is also the state of form to consider. He is training well, he improves. He has trained with the team three times this season. . We’ll see if he can be in the group. He has shown maturity and patience in dealing with this situation. “