Donnarumma’s new mistake that allowed a goal against PSG – Prensa Libre

In the match where Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille faced each other for date 32 of the French football championship, Gianluigi Donnarummawho had already been singled out in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 for an error at the start, again made a mistake inside his area that cost PSG a goal against.

The goalkeeper’s mistake happened in the 31st minute of the first half, when the score was 1-0 in favor of his team. It was at the exit of a corner, that Donnarumma tried to clear a ball inside the small area, however, due to the number of players in front of him, the goalkeeper missed the shot.