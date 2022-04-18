Sports

Donnarumma’s new mistake that allowed a goal against PSG – Prensa Libre

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

In the match where Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille faced each other for date 32 of the French football championship, Gianluigi Donnarummawho had already been singled out in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 for an error at the start, again made a mistake inside his area that cost PSG a goal against.

The goalkeeper’s mistake happened in the 31st minute of the first half, when the score was 1-0 in favor of his team. It was at the exit of a corner, that Donnarumma tried to clear a ball inside the small area, however, due to the number of players in front of him, the goalkeeper missed the shot.

The ball was left in a dangerous place for PSG and Duje Caleta-Car ended up pushing it to the bottom of the goal to make it 1-1.

Thanks to the Italian’s error, the “Classique” against Olympique de Marseille was complicated for those led by Pochettino, however, PSG ended up winning by a score of 2-1.

Donnarumma’s new mistake further fuels the debate over who should be PSG’s starting goalkeeper, as Costa Rican Keylor Navas remains on the bench for the Parisian side.

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

They filter audios between Rubiales and Piqué to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and the millions they won

3 mins ago

Freddy Rincón’s life was marked by the fame of the Colombian national team, persecution by Interpol, three wives and four children | Soccer | Sports

14 mins ago

Águilas Doradas beat Atlético Nacional 1-0: result summary goal and controversies | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

39 mins ago

Alan Mozo, right back with the best numbers; Daddy doesn’t call him

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button