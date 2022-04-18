Donnarumma’s new mistake that allowed a goal against PSG – Prensa Libre
In the match where Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille faced each other for date 32 of the French football championship, Gianluigi Donnarummawho had already been singled out in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 for an error at the start, again made a mistake inside his area that cost PSG a goal against.
The goalkeeper’s mistake happened in the 31st minute of the first half, when the score was 1-0 in favor of his team. It was at the exit of a corner, that Donnarumma tried to clear a ball inside the small area, however, due to the number of players in front of him, the goalkeeper missed the shot.
The ball was left in a dangerous place for PSG and Duje Caleta-Car ended up pushing it to the bottom of the goal to make it 1-1.
Thanks to the Italian’s error, the “Classique” against Olympique de Marseille was complicated for those led by Pochettino, however, PSG ended up winning by a score of 2-1.
Donnarumma’s new mistake further fuels the debate over who should be PSG’s starting goalkeeper, as Costa Rican Keylor Navas remains on the bench for the Parisian side.
Donnarumma continues to show the world that he is a mediocre goalkeeper.
pic.twitter.com/ecuyM003MA
– Fabio Gatto (@FabioGatto10) April 17, 2022