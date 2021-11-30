Donnarumma’s speech freezes Milan: what he said after the award

Gianluigi Donnarumma received the “Yashin Trophy” as the best goalkeeper of 2021 between Milan and the Italian national team. Not only that, because the 22-year-old from Castellammare di Stabia finished tenth in the ranking of the Golden Ball, keeping behind the beauty of 20 colleagues. It was an incredible year for me “, the debut of Gigio’s speech on stage visibly moved.

“It was an incredible year for me, starting from qualifying for the Champions League with Milan, then the European Championships with which we gave joy to all the Italians, and to ourselves. It was an indescribable emotion. And then it was destiny that I moved on to the Psg, because this club has been following me for years. I thank the president and the director for the trust they have given me and are giving me. I hope to repay them on the pitch, I hope to win many trophies with this shirt. “ .. No words of thanks, however, to Milan: a rather strange and unjustified thing. The boy has always shown that he respects the Rossoneri fans, the club and its history, but the summer “betrayal” was not at all digested by most of the supporters of the game. Devil who did not understand his choice to leave the club in which he grew up.

Donnarumma, however, never expected to experience such a situation at Psg with the dualism with Keylor Navas. However, the former AC Milan number one has clear ideas and perhaps understood how this is only a season where he only has to wait his time: ““What goals now? To win as much as possible with the team, which I will always try to help. And I hope to win other awards. Navas? He is a great friend, I am very happy to be at PSG, I feel everyone’s trust, I am fine here. Paris is a wonderful city, an incredible team and a spectacular club. My teammates help me grow, it’s an honor to train with these champions. “