Don’t know what to see this weekend? We tell you the premieres of the TV platforms

One more week, we collect some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + to watch this weekend.

After an intense day of work, the weekend arrives, time to take advantage of, among other things, being quietly on the sofa wrapped in a blanket looking for something to watch on the main streaming platforms.

As usual, streaming services release a multitude of new releases every week, so it can sometimes be a bit cumbersome to find something interesting to watch among so much news.

We start with the news of Netflix Spain highlighting The Cuphead series!, an animated series based on the popular (and very difficult) video game made by its own authors, Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer. The series follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers who sell their souls to the devil after losing a bet and who, in order to recover them, will have to destroy all the other debtors of the devil, overcoming many adversities along the way.

Among the best Netflix premiere movies we have The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a film directed by David Blue Garcia starring Elsie Fisher, Moe Dunford, Jacob Latimore and Sarah Yarkin, among others. Serving as a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, the film focuses on a group of teenagers who end up finding a rural house far removed from any trace of civilization in which a family of cannibals who intend to hunt the young lives.

Another of the new Netflix movies is Parallel Mothers, a film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit. It tells the story of Janis and Ana, two single women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth who meet in a hospital room, although they face the situation in different ways. While middle-aged Janis is delighted to be giving birth and has no regrets, teenager Ana is terrified and regrets that she got to this point. Both will give each other mutual support where a seed will be planted that will define their destinies.

Among the best HBO Max premiere movies, without a doubt, the highlight is Dune: Part 1, an acclaimed film by Denis Villeneuve that adapts the novel by Frank Herbert and has a cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, among others. Dune’s plot revolves around young Paul Atreides and his noble family in the distant future, who are put in charge of the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis, putting them in the crosshairs of the previous overlords, House Harkonnen, and the natives. Fremen. .

Within the premiere series of HBO Max we have season 2 of State of the Union, a fun comedy that is very quick to watch, since each chapter lasts about ten minutes. Starring Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike, the series revolves around Louise and Tom, who meet in a pub just before their couples therapy session and where each episode shows us what their respective lives were like.

As for the most outstanding premieres of Amazon Prime Video, one of the most recommended is the first part of the final season of Attack on Titan, without a doubt one of the best recent anime series. The plot of Attack on the Titans places us in a kind of apocalyptic world where the last redoubt of humanity remains confined in a walled city safe from the Titans, gigantic creatures that feed on human flesh. Everything will change when one day a huge Colossal Titan of 50 meters suddenly appears and destroys the outer wall of the city, sneaking in numerous Titans who massacre a good part of the population, including Eren Jaeger’s mother. Vowing revenge, Eren joins the Survey Corps with his friends Armin Arlet and Mikasa Ackerman to exterminate each and every Titan.

Among the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video we have The Hunt, an action thriller directed by Craig Zobel starring, among others, Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and Wayne Duvall. Its plot begins with eleven strangers who wake up in a forest clearing with many unanswered questions. They soon realize that they are prey to “the hunt”, a macabre game devised by members of global elites, who come together to hunt humans for fun.

But everything is about to change when Crystal, one of the women who is among the “hunted”, turns the game around and begins to tip the scales in her favor, undoing one by one the members of the elite who he intends to hunt them down with the intention of reaching the mysterious woman who pulls the strings. This is our review of The Hunt.

Among the best Disney Plus premiere series we find Devs, a science fiction miniseries whose plot places us in a futuristic environment, where Lily and Sergei work for Amaya, a very competitive company that is positioned at the forefront of the sector. After making a series of incredible advances in his field, Sergei is invited to join the top secret division of Devs, whose purpose no one knows outside of his facility. On his first day at work, when he discovers what his colleagues are doing there, Sergei suffers a strong anxiety crisis and disappears.

Believing she is responsible for her boyfriend’s disappearance, Lily investigates the secrets of her company’s development department to track down Sergei.