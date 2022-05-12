Don’t miss out on these augmented reality apps for Android and iOS

We start this list with one of the best rated augmented reality apps. Thanks to ARLOOPA we will be able to see all kinds of objects and animals in augmented reality through the screen of our devices.

With augmented reality we can see objects of all kinds in “real life” thanks to the screens of our devices. Far from what one might think a priori, the truth is that this technology has hundreds of different uses, and for fields of all kinds such as education, video games or even at a business level . In this article we collect some quite varied applications with which you can see the best augmented reality through your smartphone or tablet.

The app is available in 6 different languages (among which is Spanish), and will allow us to scan objects based on markers to be able to transfer them to augmented reality and interact with them with a couple of finger touches.

Pokémon GO

If we talk about games and augmented reality, Pokémon GO cannot be missing from the list. This mobile version of the popular Nintendo game will bring our favorite Pokémon to life by simply pointing our phone’s camera at a certain place.

In the early stages of this game on the market it was only possible to use augmented reality when capturing these creatures, but now it is also possible we can release them where we are to play with them and even “pet” them.

INKHUNTER

One of the main doubts that can arise when it comes to getting a tattoo on our body is how this will look. Tattoo artists use some tracing paper to show it to us on the skin, but another way to do it is through augmented reality.

INKHUNTER It is an application that serves precisely to make us see with augmented reality what a tattoo will look like, whether it is one of those that the application has in its catalog or one that we upload through the gallery of our device.

AR Ruler App

Scanning objects to use them with augmented reality has another use that can get us out of trouble, and it is none other than to take action. Measurement with augmented reality is fantastic, and thanks to AR Ruler APP we will never need a meter again.

This application allows us to measure both distances and the volume of a certain body, as well as record all the measurements that we are making inside it. The app is surprisingly accurate, having a margin of error of only a few centimeters.

increase

If you want to see how it looks some real life object somewhere else without having to move it, with Augment you can do it in a matter of seconds. This application is very simple, but with many uses both for our day to day and even at work.

It is enough to take a 3D model or upload an image ourselves to be able to see through our screen how it would look in real life. Once on the screen we can also interact with it, rotating or moving it as we see fit.