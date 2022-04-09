Dozens of passengers stranded in the AILA when canceling flight due to lack of aircraft maintenance

The airline American Airlines announced tonight that its 848 flight to Philadelphia was canceled after the aircraft presented a need for maintenance, when it was about to leave the Las Américas International Airport for its destination.

The airline explained that the canceled flight was rescheduled to leave this Saturday at 8:30 in the morning from the airport terminal to its final destination.

The situation caused dozens of passengers who had reservations to leave on the aforementioned flight to be stranded.

According to the details provided, the plane turned on a red light on the electronic maintenance panel that caused the pilot to recommend the crew to cancel the operation as a safety measure.

“Passengers have already been notified of the flight departure time change and everything is ready for it to take off this Saturday in the early hours of the morning,” emphasized the American company.

Some passengers were said to have received special assistance with hotel stays and others instead opted to return home.

While the aircraft that was going to make the flight was in the airport ramp area receiving maintenance from the airline technicians.

“We are sorry for the delay and the inconvenience due to the delay, but the safety of our customers is our main priority” expressed American Airlines in a communication sent to Listin Diario.