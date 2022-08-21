‘Dragon Ball Z’ Is DC Comics Canon, According To Flash – CINEMABLEND

‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’ finally came to theaters in our country with new battles and transformations, but did you know that ‘Dragon Ball Z’ is canon in DC Comics? A couple of installments of Flash confirmed it. We are all Saiyans!

If you are the only one in your group of friends who enjoys the stories created by Akira Toriyama and gets excited about Dragon Ball Super: Superherodon’t worry because this universe of Saiyans also came to DC Comics, even the Flash himself (Ezra Miller in the movies) made it clear. Now you have an additional reason to show off your love for this iconic anime.

This happened in The Flash #86 and #87, where the scarlet speedster took his powers to a new limit allowing him to unlock a new… let’s call it: transformation. Everything happens while the superhero he faced Captain Cold in a savage battle that overflowed his rage and consequently, he grew more powerful while his entire body turned golden!





Of course, this face did not go unnoticed by the readers, who did not take long to notice the nod to the saga of dragon ball. And to corroborate it in the second issue, it was confirmed that the new transformation of Flash received the name of “Super Saiyan”definition that ended up knocking down any doubt, because he managed to become a Super Saiyan or at least something similar.

Although not everything was happiness for the protagonist, because Flash, who is part of the Justice League with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), accepted that was unable to control this new transformation, destroying everything in his path, which is why he voluntarily turned himself in to the police and locked up in Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum.





The next time that Barry Allen achieves his transformation as a Super Saiyan, he is helped by a sound gun to get back in sync with the Speed ​​Force. This is how, although the reference is not explicit, Flash recognizes the existence of the Saiyans, therefore Akira Toriyama’s work is recognized.