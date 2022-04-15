Drake clashes Pusha T on an unreleased track with Jack Harlow

Drake doesn’t give up.

Almost 4 years after the release of the firebrand The Story of Addon having triggered an extended clash between drake and Pusha T, Champagne Papi returns to the charge.

The clash relaunched again?

To believe that drake still hasn’t forgiven Pusha T for telling the world about his son Adonis, whom he had with Frenchwoman Sophie Brussaux. The proof is: the leak of an unreleased title from 6 God, visibly recorded with Jack Harlow, gives the impression that the Canadian has once again taken up arms. On the extract, Drizzy seems to go wild on the King Push: “My urges for revenge are uncontrollable/I know we’re gettin’ older though, yeah/But I gotta get an**** back for that/It’s non-negotiable, it’s not even debatable/All I hear is plug talk comin ‘from middleman/All I hear is tall tales comin’ from little men, he spits/If I see ya’, I spit in ya’ faces, ha-tu” (“My urge for revenge is out of control/I know we’re getting old/But I gotta get back to the n**** for that/It’s non-negotiable, there’s no debate/Whatever I hear it’s a salesman talking about drugs / All I hear is stories from little men / If I see you, I’ll spit in your face”). And already, on the networks, the fans of the two artists are wondering: “Drake is targeting Pusha T on this leak. How long will it take before Push responds? » Indeed, that is the whole question.

On Twitter, there are many comments going in the direction of Drake, validating the approach of a 6 God undoubtedly still marked by the explosion The Story of Addonthis title in which Pusha revealed that the Canadian had had a hidden son, while taking the time to tackle his relatives, including his mother, his father, Birdman or even the famous producer OVO Noah “40” Shebib.