Drake dedicates Leo Messi and CR7 in the same verse

This is neither the first nor the last time that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are quoted in the rap, but when it’s Drake who does it and in the same verse, it becomes a mini event.

Everyone is gaga for Messi and CR7

Future has just been released, this Friday, April 29, his new album *I NEVER LIKED YOU.* An album in which we find an XXL cast composed in particular of Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna or the inevitable Drake. Together, they have collaborated on more than 20 tracks and their chemistry is well established. On this new project, the Canadian is present on 2 tracks: WAIT FOR U and I’AM ON ONE. It is the latter that commands attention today.

Indeed in this banger, the two rappers evolve in a style egotrip, marked by references known to all. So Drake will mention two of the greatest footballers in history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Portuguese is presented as an attraction to which you take your crush to put glitter in their eyes: “Take her to see Cristiano, f * ck her in that Benz Viano”. The Argentinian is presented as a reference in the ambition to achieve his goals (accompanied by a little pun on “goals”): “I’m just all about my goals like I’m Messi, what”.

These dedications prove, once again, that even across the Atlantic, where football (soccer) is far from being the most popular sport, the two legends of the round ball are perceived as inevitable references.