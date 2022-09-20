Stopped in Stockholm? : Drake does nothing to quell a nasty rumor

The artist exhibits on Instagram a print from the Swedish police which informs its holder of his rights.

Drake photographed on July 14 leaving his hotel in Stockholm by a backdoor. IMAGO/TT

The rumor has become insistent: Drake was arrested in Sweden last week.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ singer’s name and the tagline ‘Free Drake’ appeared on Twitter trending last Thursday in response to the rumor that Drake had been arrested by police at a nightclub in Stockholm. Its representatives were quick to react by declaring to the “Hollywood Reporter” that these allegations were false.

However, last Sunday, Drake chimed in on Instagram by posting photos from his trip to Europe that fell short of the denial. A snapshot shows in particular a folded A4 sheet which suggests the word “Polisen” in the header followed by the wording: “Information for people suspected of a crime and then placed in detention”.

The document, which Drake had apparently received from Swedish authorities, explains his rights as a suspect or detainee: what he is entitled to know, what he is suspected of, why he is being held. The form also explains that he can inform the consulate of his country of origin, if he wishes.

The star, however, was not more explicit.

‘Not in custody’

It was reported last week, without confirmation, that Drake was arrested for possession of marijuana at a nightclub. A Swedish police spokesman declined to give details, merely stating that Drake was “not in custody”.

( Cover Media/lematin.ch )