Drake gets a tattoo of his mother’s face

He’s a certified mama’s boy!

Drake debuted his new face tattoo on Thursday night as he revealed the very special meaning behind it.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper decided to honor his mother, Sandi Graham, with his latest ink job as he proudly shared the new tattoo with his 119 million Instagram followers.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, revealed he had his mother’s initials tattooed under his left eye in small stylized black letters.

“Sandra Gale,” he wrote alongside a carousel of images.

The 35-year-old ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker has a very close bond with his mother. He often credits her for being very supportive of his early musical career.

The tattoo artist, who goes by the name Nal, shared a clip of Drake lying with his eyes closed as his mother’s initials were inked on his face.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

It seems that Drake’s love of tattoos is passed down through his father, Dennis Graham, who showed off his huge new tattoo of his famous son’s face that he got five years ago.

The rapper couldn’t contain his reaction, writing, “I was just sitting here thinking why you doing this to me we family,” he captioned a close-up of the questionable arm ink, marking his father and including some laughing emojis for good measure.

Her dad wasn’t offended, commenting, “I love and miss you” and sharing, “Hahaha I got 16 people trying to sort this out, they’re hurting me,” along with some laughing emojis.