Drake goes viral with a photo of Taylor Swift

Drake put his community in turmoil on April 19, 2022. He posted several photos of him and one of his son Adonis, who likes to theorize in French to his father, on Instagram. It is the last image of this series which has so excited Internet users. We discover the 35-year-old Canadian, who regularly works with a Zurich man, in the company of Taylor Swift. We even see him surround the American star with his right arm. “They are too soft to understand the definition of hard work,” the rapper cryptically wrote in the caption.

It was therefore impossible, at this stage, to know what he meant by that. One thing is certain: some fans are convinced that Drake will soon publish a track with the American. “Drake and Taylor are going to release a collab. I don’t believe it, it’s going to be huge”, “Taylor and Drake are about to break the internet”, “The world needs a song by Drake and Taylor Swift”, can we read on Twitter. You just have to be patient to have the end of this story.