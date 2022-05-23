Drake increases the streams of artists who invite him to feature

If there is one bankable artist these days, it’s probably Drake. In fact, an American study conducted by HipHopNumbers covering the years 2019 to 2022 showed that the presence of the Canadian in feat on a piece allows the artist who invites him to see the streams of this title increase by 2783% compared to his usual statistics. If the study covers several artists, you will find that Drizzy is clearly the one whose influence is the most important since J. Cole, second in the ranking, only made streams jump by 543%, which is still a nasty progression.

The rest of the classification breaks down as follows:

3- Kendrick Lamar +449%

4- Lil Baby +415%

5- Kanye West +260%

6- Eminem +260%

Then come Nicki Minaj, Andre 3000 and Jay-Z.