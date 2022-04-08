Drake loses (again) a large sum in a bet – RAPRNB

After dropping $275,000 a few weeks ago on a UFC fight, Drake again dropped $100,000 on a college basketball game.

If he has an undeniable talent for creating hits, which allows him today to be the most listened to American rapper around the world, Drake is slightly less gifted for sports betting. In March, he had already lost nearly $275,000 betting on a victory for Jorge Masvidal – ultimately defeated by unanimous decision of the judges – over Colby Covington at UFC 272. Obviously very wealthy and therefore very far from being in difficulty after this loss, Drizzy has tried another blow in recent days, this time betting on university basketball, on the occasion of March Madness, a famous tournament where the best teams in the 4 corners of the United States compete for almost a month. Drizzy had thus chosen to put 100,000 dollars on a qualification for the finals of Duke University, coached by one of the greatest basketball coaches in history, Mike Krzyzewski, who had announced his retirement at the end. of the season.

A bad surprise

As he showed by putting the screen of his bet, Drake could hope to pocket nearly 52,000 dollars in the event of a victory by Duke against North Carolina, proof that the Blue Devils were given rather largely favorites by the bookmakers. But as so often in this competition, things didn’t go as planned and Michael Jordan’s former faculty eventually defeated Duke 81-77. A defeat synonymous with new loss for Champagne Papi, decidedly not very lucky at the moment. Not sure, however, that this will hinder him in the future from making new sports bets, an area that he seems particularly appreciated. For the record, last night, North Carolina, ranked 8th before the start of the tournament, came very close to a superb feat against Kansas, favorite of this March Madness. Led by 15 points at halftime, the Jayhawks managed to make a historic comeback to finally win the national title with a score of 72 to 69.