Drake surprised everyone with his album “Honestly, Nevermind”

There are only artists of the caliber of Drake, Eminem or Beyoncé to release surprise albums and make them a global event. Nine months after “Certified Lover Boy”, the Canadian rapper therefore took everyone cold with his new project “Honestly, Nevermind” which he just announced last night by a publication on social networks and which was released in the night. It was the only harbinger of an installment that no one saw coming, including the American media, which was just as surprised and delighted as the rest of Drizzy’s fans.





It must also be said that Drake has remained quite discreet musically since the beginning of 2022, apart, of course, from the featurings he cheerfully gives. Note, however, that rumors of a summer mixtape surfaced earlier this week. But the fact is that the surprise is usually not a marketing method of OVO which prefers to calculate everything upstream.

After all, it may just be a matter of signs…