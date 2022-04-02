Drew Barrymore is compared to JLo and the Kardashians after surprising change of look

The actress drew Barrymoreunderwent a complete transformation of her look, for a chapter of her program “The Drew Barrymore Show”, surprising her followers, accustomed to seeing her with a more natural style.

On this occasion, the star of “Never kissed” put herself in the hands of Chris Appleton, renowned stylist for several celebrities, and makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury. Both left her with a totally glamorous and elegant look, where she added blonde extensions. Appleton shared a “before and after” video of the actress on Tik Tok and it already has more than half a million views.

In the comments several commented “so hot”, while others noted that the new style was very similar to that of Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians. “Okkaaaa Drew Kardashian”, “someone else thought for a second that it was JLo” and “gives me JLo vibes”were part of some of the comments.

The comparisons are not very wrong, since the stylist in charge of the transformation, among his list of recurring clients is Jennifer Lopez and kim kardashian, In fact, the last public appearances her hairstyle has been in charge of Appleton, among them her appearance on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars after party of Vanity Fair, with her iconic Balenciaga light blue dress.

See the before and after of Drew Barrymore