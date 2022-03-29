Drivers ranking after the Saudi Arabian GP

Powerful victory for Verstappen, another solid weekend for the Ferrari drivers and a historic pole for Checo Pérez in Jeddah

1.Max Verstappen

Brilliant triumph of the world champion. He didn’t give up and caught up and passed Leclerc’s Ferrari in the closing laps.

2.Charles Leclerc

What a clever Monegasque driver – his defensive tactics against Verstappen kept him first until ‘Mad Max’ managed to break through the defence. Another podium for Leclerc.

3. Czech Perez

Beating Verstappen by .261 tenths is not common. Winning pole position on a pure speed track from Ferrari, another great achievement of the weekend. Unfortunately, Checo’s chance towards the podium was seriously damaged by the departure of the Safery Car.

4. George Russell

Russell rescued solid points for Mercedes. In qualifying he squeezed the W13 to the maximum and then in the race he had a great pace to defeat the rest of the midfield and forcefully his teammate.

5. Carlos Sainz

Solid weekend for the Spanish rider. However, he lost pole position and in the race he was one of the winners with the Safety Car, which he took advantage of and then took enough out of his Ferrari to contain Pérez.

6.Fernando Alonso

Great show provided by the Asturian pilot. Before leaving the veteran two-time champion he ran with drive and solidity and aimed for precisely this position. But the car did not finish.

7. Esteban Ocon

Together with Fernando, he gave people something to talk about and put the fans on the edge of their seats. He even beat Alonso in qualifying, but in the race it looked like he was going to lose to his teammate.

8. Valtteri Bottas

Another good qualifying for Bottas, complicated by another poor start to the race. However, the Finnish driver did what he could with the Alfa Romeo and, before leaving, he was fighting for the points.

9.Lando Norris

About to make the cut for Q2, the Briton survived the race and gave McLaren good points. Norris pointed out that circuits with medium and high speed corners will be better for this MCL36 (so in Australia they would be bad).

10. Daniel Ricciardo

Before leaving the race the jovial Australian was ahead of Norris. Although he lost to his teammate on Saturday, he was doing enough to have a standout Sunday until the car failed him.

11. Pierre Gasly

Good points for the French. AlphaTauri needed their pilot to finish, after what happened with Tsunoda.

12. Kevin Magnussen

Another that rescued points for the organization. The Dane didn’t know this circuit, but he did enough on Saturday and Sunday to bring home points.

13. Zhou Guanyu

Speaking of first experiences. The Chinese rookie survived the ordeal of racing in Jeddah and finished the grueling race. Several fell by the wayside.

14.Nico Hulkenberg

At the beginning of the weekend, the German was clear: “the hardest race of my life awaits me”. Not only did he finish it, he finished ahead of Stroll.

15.Lewis Hamilton

Not one of the least memorable weekends in the history of this multi-champion. He never hit the set-up and he paid dearly on Saturday and then suffered on Sunday.

16. Lance Stroll

Another weekend out of the points and in Jeddah he has the bitter pill to swallow of having fallen behind Hulkenberg, who had never raced in Jeddah and who is replacing Vettel (COVID-19).

17. Alex Albon

It was not a brilliant weekend for Williams. Still Albon did what he could as far as he could.

18. Mick Schumacher

Mick was aiming for his first Q3, unfortunately all the effort ended against the wall. The good thing is that ‘Schumi’ is fine after the very hard blow.

19. Nicholas Latifi

It hit in qualifying and hit again in the race. For the Canadian another complicated weekend.

20.Yuki Tsunoda***

Because you have to put it, but in reality Yuki could neither qualify nor run. So, don’t pay too much attention to her position in the ranking.