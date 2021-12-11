Driving a Tesla Model 3 for 4 kilometers consumes as much as a transaction on the Ethereum network

Though Ethereum will pass through the consent mechanism “proof of work“(PoW) to”proof of stake“(PoS) with the version 2.0becoming more energy efficient, the energy cost of current transactions on its network is always a matter of debate. Within a report on NFT released by Cointelegraph Research, there is talk of the most energy-efficient blockchains for non-fungible tokens and it emerges that the Ethereum network has a really high impact.

Not that we didn’t know it, but the comparisons are striking, also because NFTs are an increasingly popular phenomenon, on which many are throwing themselves into it, even the video game sector with giants like Ubisoft. It is therefore natural to ask ourselves the impact of all this on an aspect that is more important than ever, the consumption of energy (often obtained from sources that are not exactly clean).

Based on the blockchain, an NFT is a special type of cryptographic token it represents the deed of ownership of an unique asset. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, an NFT cannot be replicated but can be bought and sold like any other asset.

“The Ethereum network currently uses more energy than Costa Rica employs in a full year. To put this in perspective, a single transaction on Ethereum requires around 30 kWh (kilowatt hour), equivalent to powering a home in the United States for a full day. Transactions of 100 Ethereum are equivalent to driving approximately 390 kilometers in a Tesla Model 3“.

In practice, moving a single Ethereum requires the energy needed by a Tesla to travel around 4 kilometers. “Over 80% of sales currently pass on the Ethereum network [di NFT] despite the high fees that are often higher than the price of the NFT, “reports the study.” However, alternative solutions such as Flow, Tezos and Wax are becoming more popular due to fees and lower energy consumption “.

A transaction on the Tezos network requires 0.0016 kWh or less, an amount of energy required “for charge an Apple tablet for 10 minutes. Transactions of 100 Tezos they are equivalent to driving for 100 km with a Tesla Model 3 and the energy cost of the entire Tezos network is equivalent to what two US households demand in an entire year. “For the record, Tezos relies on a proof of stake consensus mechanism, just like the future ETH2, guaranteeing transactions over 35,000 times more efficient than those on the Ethereum network later this year.

In the case of Ethereum, energy consumption it is mainly linked to the cost of maintaining the network and not to the number of actual transactions. The PoW consensus-based blockchain depends on a large number of individual miners contributing to the hash rate of the network in order to make it secure.

In order to compare consumption between different blockchains, the total energy consumption was divided by the number of transactions carried out by the network in a day. In the case of Ethereum, total power consumption is a product of the average daily hash rate and an estimate of the hardware efficiency. The results were then annualized.

In the case of Tezos it was necessary to proceed differently, as the energy consumption of a PoS network does not depend on the hash rate. The calculation is based on the total energy consumption for each day and multiplied by the number of active delegates, i.e. the number of active bakers (the creators of the blocks) by the daily energy consumption of each baker.

The results of the study confirm the past ones: there is a huge difference in terms of energy consumption between the PoW blockchains compared to the PoS ones. “This means that creating an NFT on Tezos is roughly equivalent to using a hair dryer for 2 seconds, while creating an NFT on Ethereum is equivalent to using it for more than 20 hours.”