DT of Jamaica, on El Salvador: “We are going to respect them because we know they play well”

Paul Hallcoach of the Jamaican national team, announced that his desire is to get rid of these three matches of the last FIFA date in order to plan the new Caribbean team with a generational change.

Currently, the Jamaican team is penultimate in the octagonal with seven points and without the possibility of opting for a direct ticket to the World Cup and with little chance of reaching the playoffs.

Something that drew attention in the Caribbean strategist’s statements was the issue of getting rid of the games against El Salvador, Honduras and Canada.

“We want to get these games out of the way. We have to look to the future, look to young people to lay the foundation for the future and we have to start now,” said Hall.

The former World Cup player from France ’98, expressed his desire to make a generational change beginning with this last triple octagonal date and begin to forge the basis of the future for the Jamaican team.

#OctagonalEN | Paul Hall, manager of Jamaica, on El Salvador: “We are going to respect them because we know they know how to play well, we must respect our opponents and the best way to do that is by playing good football and making them uncomfortable.” — THE GRAPHIC (@elgraficionado)

March 22, 2022





About the game this Thursday against the blue and white he mentioned the following: “I want you to see a group that you like to be together for this Thursday. Obviously I want a win, but I want the players to perform well towards the fans.”.

In addition, he mentioned that “We are going to respect them because we know they know how to play well, we must respect our opponents and the best way to do that is by playing good football and making them uncomfortable“.

It should be mentioned that the Jamaican coach strongly targeted some elements that are not in the call since he does not see the “commitment” with the selection on their part. Some that were not called were the cases of Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe and Shamar Nicholson as references of the selection.

“This is about compromise, but I don’t want to talk about the reasons why some players are disappointed. We can only have players who want to be here and who are committed to the project. I won’t call someone who doesn’t put Jamaica first,” Paul said.

To finish, the strategist spoke about the importance of young people seeing activity in these games since in a few months the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup are coming up, where Jamaica hopes to raise its level.

It is important that these players go through the process and we finish these games in a good way and use them as a platform. The results are important, but we agree that we have to go beyond the Nations League, the Gold Cup. We have to take these games out to sit down and talk because a huge job has to be done to plan for the future”, concluded the coach.