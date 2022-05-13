Dua Lipa looks unrecognizable with Ariana Grande’s signature hairstyle

From a hair point of view, Dua Lipa can afford everything. After opting for a bob, daring bangs and platinum blonde mermaid lengths, the “One Kiss” singer took inspiration from one of her singing pals for her new hairstyle. While on tour, the star unveiled photos on her Instagram account where we see her wearing a fuchsia pink lace jumpsuit and long matching gloves. However, it was her hairstyle that caught our attention since it is the one displayed by Ariana Grande for almost a decade. : the high and ultra-long ponytail. It didn’t take long for fans of the singer to rave about her resemblance to the Disney star.

The XXL ponytail, trend to follow?

According to the latest red carpets and the hairstyles sported by our favorite celebrities, the XXL ponytail is definitely one of the key trends of this season. Seen a few weeks ago on Kim Kardashian during a conference for the magazine “Vogue” then on Jessica Chastain during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, she is adopted both during a work day and for an outing between friends. Only prerequisite? Have long hair or bet on extensions worked for a rendering bang in tune with the times.