Duality, the thriller with the air of a ‘tabletop TV movie’ that sweeps Netflix

In Dualitythe series that has been placed among the most watched on Netflix days after its premiere, the mystery starts in the first minutes. The disappearance of a woman she is followed in the first person by her twin sister. a monumental in which Geni, a city woman (no less than Hollywood), modern and brave, goes in to find Lina, who lives in the country with her husband, her daughter and her horses.

Michelle Monaghan with Matt Bomer

What is considered as a police mystery soon changes to a family thriller that automatically reminds us of many tabletop TV movies that have been sweeping national channels for years. Yes, those German or North American productions that nobody claims to see and lead the audiences.

That mental link is perhaps what explains the success of a seven-part miniseries that has generated adverse criticism that do not agree with the favorable opinions of the public that the have placed number one on Netflix. Among other professional opinions, Duality It has obtained a 29 percent approval rating on rottentomatoes.com and a 4.3 (out of 10) on the Spanish website Filmaffinity.

For example, it is significant that some characters release in the first few minutes such typical phrases as “Don’t you find it strange?”, in the mouth of a policewoman so calm that she can get on anyone’s nerves; “The babysitter has a navel piercing,” as a basis for suspecting a person close to the disappeared person; or “Anger is easier than fear,” as urgent philosophical reflection that her husband tells the protagonist to reassure her in the initial moments.

If to all this we add a great predictability in the ways of acting of many characters, hidden dramas that accumulate in almost all of them and a soundtrack that overly underscores when drama or suspense is coming We will come to the conclusion that we are facing a fast consumer productwhich does not hide its objectives: to entertain family members and cause surprise when they are revealed.

from left to right Michael O’Neill, Matt Bomer and Michelle Monaghan.

The curious thing about it is the good invoice of the photographas well as having a well-known protagonist. michelle monaghan is an actress whom we have seen in several installments of Mission: Impossible as the girlfriend of Tom Cruise’s character. And in other tapes like Goodbye, little goodbye and series like True Detective. Despite this, he doesn’t seem to have always chosen his jobs wellwhich include many more than forgettable movies.

At this point it is convenient to explain (without spillers) what really counts Duality. Nothing less than the agreement that Geni and Lina established to exchange their lives and to be able to live, during certain periods, the experiences of the other person. A pact that we know through flashbacks, voiceovers and all kinds of tricks that we have seen so many times in tabletop TV movies.

When, at the end of the first chapter, the exchange is revealed, it begins a carousel of subplots in which Jack (Matt Bomer), Leni’s husband, plays a key role. The worst of it all is that It is not always clear who is Geni and who is Lina. especially in flashbacks.