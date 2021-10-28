Dubai regulator approves first Bitcoin-based fund

The Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO), a closed-end fund based in Canada, has received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The fund debuted on the Nasdaq on June 23, 2021 and has now become the first listed digital asset fund in the Middle East.

The fund’s objective is to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and to swings in the price of the cryptocurrency expressed in US dollars. The fund is a diversified portfolio of digital assets that invests in Bitcoin and US dollar denominated money market instruments.

A Trade Arabia report states that, following DFSA approval, the Bitcoin Fund can now list units on Nasdaq Dubai worth a total of $ 200 million. This will allow the region’s first crypto-based fund, listed on a regulated platform, to meet the growing demand from institutional investors. The Bitcoin Fund will be available to investors of all levels, from large banks to individual traders.

Bitcoin’s value has increased significantly over the past four months, recently reaching a new all-time high of $ 66,000. The world’s number one cryptocurrency continues to exceed all expectations, thanks to growing institutional adoption and renewed enthusiasm among small investors.

The DFSA is attempting to establish itself as an innovative regulator for the Middle East region, focusing on new technologies and cutting-edge financial solutions that could drive future economic growth. Recently, the regulator announced new rules for investing in digital assets.