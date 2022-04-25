Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos of Prince Louis for his birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William became parents for the third time to Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018, who immediately ranked fifth in succession to the British throne.

It is for this reason that today United Kingdom is celebrating the fourth birthday of the little son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeto whom his followers have already sent their best wishes and congratulations.

In the meantime, the proud parents, after making a previous publication about the birthday, shared other photos of the celebrated with a special message, thanking the signs of affection towards Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appreciate the messages to their son

In the post, the Dukes of Cambridge wrote: “Thank you for all loving birthday messages for Prince Louis today!”

The photographs that were shared of the little prince were taken by her mom, Kate Middleton in Norfolk during this April.

“Oh, I love these photos! Look at his big smile. I hope you are having a super fun day surrounded by your loved ones,” was one of the comments that the publication received.