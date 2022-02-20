‘Dune 2’ raises rumors about the casting: Florence Pugh or Anya Taylor Joy for Princess Irulan?

Denis Villeneuve prepares for the second round of ‘Dune’. The new attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s novels was quite a bit better than David Lynch’s version. It grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office, was received with rave reviews, and is up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. This summer the filming of the second part will beginwhich will adapt what remains of the first book in the saga, again with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the leading roles.

In the last few hours, a very juicy rumor has been sparked on social networks regarding the casting of the sequel. ‘Dune: Part 2’ should introduce the character of Princess Irulan, daughter of the Padisha Emperor Shaddam IV, the man behind the plan to bring down House Atreides. In the books, Irulan is the third vertex of a triangle formed by Paul and Chani, Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters. We are talking about an important character for the plot, so the choice of the actress who plays her is one of the most pressing unknowns for the shooting. In the David Lynch film she was played by Virginia Madsen.

The fans have been very smart and they have realized that in the last days Tanya Lapointe, executive producer of the film, has started following several actresses on Instagram who would be a great fit for the role: Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner, Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer.. Obviously this doesn’t mean anything (she also follows Hailee Steinfeld or Elle Fanning, for example) and we have to take it as an absolute rumour, but all six are very powerful names today and it would be a bomb if they were chosen to act alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. We will have to be attentive to what happens with the casting. Who would you choose?

What are your plans with the second part?

As we said, the idea is that the filming of the second part begins at the end of summer. “I would say that most of it is already designed. What helps us is that it is the first time that I revisit a universe. I work with the same team, everyone knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The film will be a greater challenge , but we know what we’re getting into. And the script is written. So I’m confident. Honestly, the only thing that worries me is the pandemic “ Villeneuve recently told Empire. He has also explained that he wanted the first part to focus on Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, as well as laying a solid foundation for world building. The second part “will have a lot more Harkonnen stuff”, the house Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård’s characters belonged to in the first. What future plans are there with ‘Dune’? At the moment the filmmaker does not want to come up: “When I shoot a movie, I do it like all the others, as if it were the last. I’m going to do the same with ‘Dune: Part 2′”.

The sequel to ‘Dune’ plans to hit theaters in October 2023. The first part is already available on HBO Max.