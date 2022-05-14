Dune part 2: 4 new characters and the actors who play them

This character from the novels of Frank Herbert she is described as a “tall blonde woman, with green eyes, a face of patrician beauty, classical in its hauteur, untouched by tears, completely undefeated”, who catches Paul’s eye. She is the daughter of the Emperor and a marriage to her could help him secure her place as next in line, although he is in love with Chani and sees her union with Irulan as a strategy.

Irulan is also a kind of historian who tells part of the story of Paul Atreides in the novels. She appears as a narrator in the David Lynch film, but Villenueve chose not to use that.

In this case, Anya Taylor-Joy sounded like one of the favorites, but everything indicates that the role will be Florence Pugh, who is already in negotiations, so this would be his second film with Chalamet, the two appeared together in Little Women.

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV

We did not see the emperor in the first part of Dune, but every fan of the novels knows that it was he who sent the Atreides to Arrakis and that he did so as part of a strategy to eliminate them, since they were gaining a lot of power and popularity. among the noble families of the universe.

He is a calculating character on a very bad path, determined to take down the last of the Atreides as he tries to maintain his power. In this case, the chosen actor is Christopher Walkenwho will be the father of Florence Pugh’s character.

Alia Atreides

Paul’s younger sister appeared as a baby in part 1 of Dune, but she is an extremely important character in the story, as, having been exposed to the Water of Life, she is born with the abilities of a Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit, which means that he has great power and will play a key role in his brother’s story.

For now it is not known who Alie could be, but it will have to be a child actress who has the ability to show all the complexities of a character that is very adult on the inside.