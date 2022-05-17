Durango-Durango: Direct TV – Ciclo21

DIRECT TV

Drafting / Cycle21

The 21st edition of the Durango-Durango (1.1) will be played on Tuesday may 17thwith departure and arrival in the Biscayan town and on a 113 km tour. Participants will have to complete 4 laps of a 18 km circuitwhich has the dispute of special sprints at the top of the High of Miota. Once the cyclists complete the 4 laps, they will head towards Zaldibar to face the final part of the race, with the ascents to Areitio (3rd category, 4.3 km at 4.2%) and the double passage through Goiuriathe first from 3rd class (5 km at 4.8%) and the second from 2nd class (4.8 km at 5.6%), the latter being crowned with 7 km to go for the finish line.

The Durango-Durango organization has announced that they will take part 23 teams: 7 WorldTeams, 14 continentals, 1 amateur and 1 national team. In total, they will participate 7 Spanish structures. The victory in 2021 went to Anna Van der Breggenwho beat the sprint to Annemiek Van Vleutenwhile Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig finished third.

2021 Edition: Anna Van der Breggen

ROUTE METER

ROAD BOOK

ROUTE

OFFICIAL BIBS

Team SD Worx

1 MOOLMAN Ashleigh

2 VOLLERING Demi

3 FISHER-BLACK Niamh

4 SHACKLEY Anna

5 VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal

6 REUSSER Marlen

Movistar Team

11 BIANNIC Aude

12 GONZALEZ Alicia

13 GUTIERREZ Sheyla

14 OYARBIDE Lourdes

15 RODRIGUEZ Glory

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

21 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

22 BROWN Grace

23 BORGLI Stine

24 CHAPMAN Brodie

25 DUVAL Eugénie

26 GUILMAN Victory

Team Bike Exchange – Jayco

31 SPRATT Amanda

32 WILLIAMSGeorgia

33 ŽIGART Urska

34 BAKER Georgia

35 Kristen FAULKNER

36 KESSLER Nina

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

41 DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista

42 EWERS Veronica

43 HAMMES Kathrin

44 BORGHESI Letizia

45 SMITH Abi

46 VALLIERES Magdeleine

Canyon//SRAM Racing

51 BRADBURY Neve

52 ROY Sarah

53 HARRIS She

54 CHABBEY Elise

55 AMIALIUSIK Alena

56 NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

Valcar – Travel & Service

61 PERSICO Silvia

62 CARBONARI Anastasia

63 PYRRONE Elena

64 VIGIE Margaux

65 PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana

66 Olivia BARREL

bepink

71 ESCURSELL Elizabeth

72 HÁJKOVÁ Marketa

73 ZANARDI Silvia

74 THEOLIS Jade

75 VITILLO Matilde

76 DRUMMOND Michaela

Emotional.fr-Tornatech-GSC Blagnac VS31

81 MILETTE Laury

82 NORMAND Adèle

83 NORMAND Florence

84 PÉLOQUIN Joséphine

85 MARTINEZ LOPEZ Andrea

86 LIBOREAU Lucie

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

91 BARIANI Giorgia

92 GUDERZO Tatiana

93 MARTURANO Greta

94 SILVESTRI Deborah

95 TONETTI Cristina

96 VETTORELLO Giorgia

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

101 ALONSO Sandra

102 ALESSIO Stretcher

103 EBERLE Wool

104 NILSSON Hannah

105 SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli

106 VIECELI Lara

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime

111 JANSE VAN RENSBURG French

112 GRINCZER Natalie

113 ALLIONE Marine

114 ABGRALL Noémie

115 SOUYRIS Manon

116 COLARD Marion

Biscay Durango

121 GET OUT Eukene

122 UPEGUI Carolina

123 MAIA Melissa

124 MENDEZ Irene

125 SOTO Catalina Anais

126 SCHWEIKART Ailee

Laboral Kutxa Euskadi Foundation

131 ERASO Idoia

132 WHITE Iurani

133 GILABERT Ariana

134 LARTITEGI Amaia

135 OSTOLAZA Usea

136 BELOKI Irantzu

Sopela Women’s Team

141 STEELS Claire

142 GILL Nadine

143 FRANCKE Agnieta

144 BANLLES Maria

145 FERRERES Elizabeth

146 AMONDARAIN Naia

WCC Team

151 AMHA Selam

152 FRANCO Natalia

153 LE ROUX Maude

154 ROLAND Luciana

155 TASANE Elina

156 LEBEDZ Dziyana

Miera River – Cantabria Sport

161 TENORIO Laura

162 PEREZ Susanna

163 LEONARDO Alba

164 MARTIN Elizabeth

165 ROXO Beatrice

166 PEREZ FIGUEROA Andrea

Zaaf Cycling Team

171 AYALA Camila

172 MASON Polly

173 AGUIRRE Maribel Roxana

174 RODRIGUEZ Dolores

175 DEHGHAN Mandana

176 PUJOL Cristina

Colombia Land of Athletes – GW – Shimano

181 CARRASCO Paula Andrea

182 CARRERO Liseth

183 BROWN Elizabeth

184 COLMENARES Yeny Lorena

185 DUCUARA Jennifer

186 HERNANDEZ Lina Marcela

Catalonia National Team

191 RODRIGUEZ Laura

192 MARTI Laura

193 ORTIZ BONILLA Emma

194 RUIZ Ingrid

195 CLARET Txell

196 SOLDEVILLA Andrea

FULL AWARDS