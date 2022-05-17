Durango-Durango: Direct TV – Ciclo21

Entertainment

DIRECT TV

Profile of the 2022 edition © La Flamme Rouge

Drafting / Cycle21

The 21st edition of the Durango-Durango (1.1) will be played on Tuesday may 17thwith departure and arrival in the Biscayan town and on a 113 km tour. Participants will have to complete 4 laps of a 18 km circuitwhich has the dispute of special sprints at the top of the High of Miota. Once the cyclists complete the 4 laps, they will head towards Zaldibar to face the final part of the race, with the ascents to Areitio (3rd category, 4.3 km at 4.2%) and the double passage through Goiuriathe first from 3rd class (5 km at 4.8%) and the second from 2nd class (4.8 km at 5.6%), the latter being crowned with 7 km to go for the finish line.

The Durango-Durango organization has announced that they will take part 23 teams: 7 WorldTeams, 14 continentals, 1 amateur and 1 national team. In total, they will participate 7 Spanish structures. The victory in 2021 went to Anna Van der Breggenwho beat the sprint to Annemiek Van Vleutenwhile Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig finished third.

2021 Edition: Anna Van der Breggen

ROUTE METER

ROAD BOOK

ROUTE

Route of the 2022 edition © Durango-Durango

OFFICIAL BIBS

Team SD Worx

1 MOOLMAN Ashleigh
2 VOLLERING Demi
3 FISHER-BLACK Niamh
4 SHACKLEY Anna
5 VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
6 REUSSER Marlen

Movistar Team

11 BIANNIC Aude
12 GONZALEZ Alicia
13 GUTIERREZ Sheyla
14 OYARBIDE Lourdes
15 RODRIGUEZ Glory

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

21 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
22 BROWN Grace
23 BORGLI Stine
24 CHAPMAN Brodie
25 DUVAL Eugénie
26 GUILMAN Victory

Team Bike Exchange – Jayco

31 SPRATT Amanda
32 WILLIAMSGeorgia
33 ŽIGART Urska
34 BAKER Georgia
35 Kristen FAULKNER
36 KESSLER Nina

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

41 DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
42 EWERS Veronica
43 HAMMES Kathrin
44 BORGHESI Letizia
45 SMITH Abi
46 VALLIERES Magdeleine

Canyon//SRAM Racing

51 BRADBURY Neve
52 ROY Sarah
53 HARRIS She
54 CHABBEY Elise
55 AMIALIUSIK Alena
56 NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

Valcar – Travel & Service

61 PERSICO Silvia
62 CARBONARI Anastasia
63 PYRRONE Elena
64 VIGIE Margaux
65 PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
66 Olivia BARREL

bepink

71 ESCURSELL Elizabeth
72 HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
73 ZANARDI Silvia
74 THEOLIS Jade
75 VITILLO Matilde
76 DRUMMOND Michaela

Emotional.fr-Tornatech-GSC Blagnac VS31

81 MILETTE Laury
82 NORMAND Adèle
83 NORMAND Florence
84 PÉLOQUIN Joséphine
85 MARTINEZ LOPEZ Andrea
86 LIBOREAU Lucie

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

91 BARIANI Giorgia
92 GUDERZO Tatiana
93 MARTURANO Greta
94 SILVESTRI Deborah
95 TONETTI Cristina
96 VETTORELLO Giorgia

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

101 ALONSO Sandra
102 ALESSIO Stretcher
103 EBERLE Wool
104 NILSSON Hannah
105 SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli
106 VIECELI Lara

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime

111 JANSE VAN RENSBURG French
112 GRINCZER Natalie
113 ALLIONE Marine
114 ABGRALL Noémie
115 SOUYRIS Manon
116 COLARD Marion

Biscay Durango

121 GET OUT Eukene
122 UPEGUI Carolina
123 MAIA Melissa
124 MENDEZ Irene
125 SOTO Catalina Anais
126 SCHWEIKART Ailee

Laboral Kutxa Euskadi Foundation

131 ERASO Idoia
132 WHITE Iurani
133 GILABERT Ariana
134 LARTITEGI Amaia
135 OSTOLAZA Usea
136 BELOKI Irantzu

Sopela Women’s Team

141 STEELS Claire
142 GILL Nadine
143 FRANCKE Agnieta
144 BANLLES Maria
145 FERRERES Elizabeth
146 AMONDARAIN Naia

WCC Team

151 AMHA Selam
152 FRANCO Natalia
153 LE ROUX Maude
154 ROLAND Luciana
155 TASANE Elina
156 LEBEDZ Dziyana

Miera River – Cantabria Sport

161 TENORIO Laura
162 PEREZ Susanna
163 LEONARDO Alba
164 MARTIN Elizabeth
165 ROXO Beatrice
166 PEREZ FIGUEROA Andrea

Zaaf Cycling Team

171 AYALA Camila
172 MASON Polly
173 AGUIRRE Maribel Roxana
174 RODRIGUEZ Dolores
175 DEHGHAN Mandana
176 PUJOL Cristina

Colombia Land of Athletes – GW – Shimano

181 CARRASCO Paula Andrea
182 CARRERO Liseth
183 BROWN Elizabeth
184 COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
185 DUCUARA Jennifer
186 HERNANDEZ Lina Marcela

Catalonia National Team

191 RODRIGUEZ Laura
192 MARTI Laura
193 ORTIZ BONILLA Emma
194 RUIZ Ingrid
195 CLARET Txell
196 SOLDEVILLA Andrea

FULL AWARDS

Source link

