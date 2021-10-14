News

Dwayne Johnson and Amazon together for a new Christmas movie

Posted on
The mysterious project involving has been revealed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon.
It is a film, made by Seven Bucks Production, Johnson’s production house, in partnership with Amazon Studios.
A Christmas film to be precise, entitled Red One. The details at the moment are very few but Johnson revealed something on Instagram. According to the actor, the intention is to give life to a new cinematic universe.

We are ready to give you and your families an original film that will be a global event. A reinterpretation of Christmas mythology, which aims to create a universe of the holidays.

The actor called the film “a mix of Hobbs and Miracle on 34th Street”. Chris Morgan – name behind Fast & Furious 5, 6, 7, 8 and Hobbs & Shaw – will take care of the script. As for directing, there are no details yet, but Johnson has assured that it’s a big name.
The plan is to start shooting in 2022, with plans to release the film at Christmas 2023.

Dwayne Johnson’s announcement

Soon we will see the actor in the cinecomic Black Adam, directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra (Run All Night, Paradise Beach). Filming is currently underway.

