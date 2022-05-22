Dwayne Johnson is no longer the highest paid on Instagram, there is a new king

After two years leading the ranking as the highest paid celebrity per publication on Instagram, actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, has been dethroned by none other than the undisputed king of this social network, the footballer of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Until a few days ago, the protagonist of “Jumanji” and “Jungle Cruise” led this exclusive list of the best paid on social networks by charging just over 1.5 million dollars (approximately 1.45 million euros) for advertising a brand in his publications, given that the former WWE fighter has a whopping 315 million followers. However, the numbers did not coincide at all, since Cristiano Ronaldo was in second position with 442 million followers, being the most followed person on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner by more than 100 million, who is the second person with the highest number. of followers in this social network. For this reason, ‘El bicho’ has increased the cost for each publication, pocketing 1.6 million dollars (1.5 million euros) for each post, achieving a difference of 81,000 dollars in relation to what Dwayne Johnson currently earns. So Cristiano Ronaldo officially broke another record by becoming the highest paid ‘influencer’ of all time.



Cristiano Ronaldo / Europe Press

This information was collected by the Hopper HQ platform, which was responsible for making the ‘List of the richest on Instagram’. In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo and ‘La Roca’, in the third position of the ranking is the singer Ariana Grande, who earns 1,510,000 dollars for each publication with advertising content on her Instagram account, where she already has 311 million followers. . Surprisingly, the woman with the largest number of followers on this social network, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, ranks fourth, charging $1,494,000 for each publication requested by a brand. In the fifth position is the singer and businesswoman Selena Gómez, who earns 1,468,000 dollars for each publication in collaboration with a brand and in the sixth position is one of the pioneers in the world of social networks, the businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who generates an income of 1,419,000 million dollars per post.

Returning to the footballers, Lionel Messi is in seventh position with an income of 1,169,000 million dollars for each advertising collaboration. To complete the top 10, Hopper HQ executives have determined that Beyoncé ranks eighth, Justin Bieber ninth and model Kendall Jenner tenth.

From position number 11 to number 30 are the following celebrities, in the order in which they are located in the original ranking: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Neymar, Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, cricketer Virat Kohli, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lebron James, and Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, David Beckham and to finish off the top 30, actor Will Smith.