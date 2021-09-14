Dwayne Johnson surprises a group of fans on a tour bus: “Hey folks, where can I find The Rock?” | Cinema

Some hours ago,has returned to dominate Instagram with a funny video shot in his neighborhood. The star was driving his car when, all of a sudden, he spotted a star tour bus, those buses that take tourists for a walk in the celebrity neighborhoods on which some and some of you may even have boarded during some vacation. in Los Angeles.

In the video, which you find below, Dwayne Johnson approaches the vehicle and, before exchanging some brief chat with the lucky passengers on the bus, asks those present: “Hey folks, where can I find The Rock?”.

We remind you that, in November, we will meet Dwayne Johnson together with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, a film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.

Then, on July 29, 2022, it will be the turn of the cinecomic dedicated to Black Adam. The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

What do you think of this video posted by the star? Tell us in the comments!