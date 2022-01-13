“Dybala? The renewal is on the high seas”. The announcement that scares Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s contract will expire with Juventus on 30 June 2022, but the parties have not yet found an agreement for the renewal

Not yet in the best of physical condition in a season that has often seen him in the pits for muscle problems, Paulo Dybala did not affect as expected in last night’s Super Cup against Inter. The Argentine playmaker, kept on the bench by Merry for over an hour of play, with his entry into the field he did not give that technical shock that the Tuscan coach would have wanted to give to the match.

Net of the injuries, however, for the second consecutive year Joya is making it below the expected standards, and it is no coincidence that just a few days ago the CEO of Juventus, Maurizio Arrivabene, has held back hard on the renewal of the Argentine. Words that the footballer’s entourage would not have liked, now more distant than ever from signing the new contract.

READ ALSO >>> Transfer market, official offer | Juve trembles, closes in January

Dybala-Juventus, freezing cold on the renewal

In this regard, the expert Massimo spoke on the frequencies of ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’ Franks disclosed further details on the contractual relationship between Dybala and Juventus. The ‘Tuttosport’ reporter explained: “The conditions are no longer the same, the renewal is on the high seas. But switching from Ronaldo to Dybala is not good: Dybala is a garden player. He is a prisoner of the match against Barcelona, ​​he has never returned to those levels “.

Quite heavy words those pronounced by Franchi, but which perfectly reveal the state of the art at Juventus. Greater responsibility will in fact be attributed to the Argentine number 10 with the absence of Federico church in the Juventus attack from here on. So far as Dybala should he not, however, demonstrate the technical leadership that for years has consecrated him as one of the best talents on the European scene, reflections on his future could lead to a sensational and unexpected farewell at no cost.