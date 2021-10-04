DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES: Release date announced for Europe (On Monday 4 October 2021)
During Saturday’s TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE livestream, KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force unveiled the Date d ‘exit and brand new information on the latest installment of the highly anticipated DYNASTY WARRIORS: DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES. The Strategic Battle Experience will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4, and digitally on PlayStation®5 *. Combining the action 1 against 1,000’s DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of tactical elements, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES drag players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining the use of strategy …Read on gamerbrain
During Saturday’s TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE livestream, KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force unveiled the Date d ‘exit and brand new information on the latest installment of the highly anticipated DYNASTY WARRIORS: DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES. The Strategic Battle Experience will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4, and digitally on PlayStation®5 *. Combining the action 1 against 1,000’s DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of tactical elements, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES drag players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining the use of strategy …Read on gamerbrain
Advertising
Play Now : What is the release date of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires? – AkibaGamers : KOEI TECMO GAMES and Koch Media have announced that DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires will also arrive in Europe next… – GamingTalker : Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, released the release date for Europe – AkibaGamers : #KOEITECMOGAMES announces the Japanese release date of… – AtlusITno : Official Japanese voice of Hulk / Bruce Banner in the Marvel universe as well as some films by Christian Bale, Tom Har… –
DYNASTY WARRIORS
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: DYNASTY WARRIORS