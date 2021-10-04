DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES: Release date announced for Europe (On Monday 4 October 2021)

During Saturday’s TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE livestream, KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force unveiled the Date d ‘exit and brand new information on the latest installment of the highly anticipated DYNASTY WARRIORS: DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES. The Strategic Battle Experience will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4, and digitally on PlayStation®5 *. Combining the action 1 against 1,000’s DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of tactical elements, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES drag players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining the use of strategy … Read on gamerbrain

