each place has 12 applications for future university students

The two most requested degrees are Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, while Nursing and other health sciences are the most chosen as a second option

For each Place offered in the degree of Medicine in the 2021-2022 academic year there was twelve requests and almost five for each nursing positionaccording to the Statistics of Universities, Centers and Degrees, published today Wednesday by the Ministry of Universities.

In that academic year Universities with activity in Spain increased to 86two more than the previous year (ESIC University and CUNEF University. Both private and based in the Community of Madrid).

Thus, the Spanish University System today has 86 universities, 50 public and 36 private. Six of them non-face-to-face (five private and one public). On the other hand, 1,185 doctorates are taught, of which 1,079 (91%) belong to public universities, and only 113 (9%) to private ones.

Degrees and occupation, by branches

The Arts and Humanities branch is where Fewer doctoral degrees are taught in the public ones while in the private ones it is the branch of Sciences the least represented. At the other extreme, both public and private universities teach most of their doctorates in the branch of Social and Legal Sciences.

The number of places for Degrees offered in face-to-face public universities in the 2021-2022 academic year has reached 242,611 places, of which 221,726 have been covered with students from pre-registration and of these 150,939 were enrolled in their first option.

The occupancy rate (percentage ratio between the enrollment of new entrants by pre-registration and the number of places offered) has been 91.4%. Tourism and hospitality together with agriculture, livestock and fishing are the areas in which the occupancy rate is lowerfalling more than 10 percentage points behind everyone else.

On the other hand, Mathematics and Statistics, Medicine, Sports and Veterinary Medicine have exceeded 99% occupancy.

Medicine and Veterinary, the favorites

The preference rate (percentage ratio between the demand in the first option and the number of places offered) has been located in the 200.7%. The degrees with the highest preference rate have been, by far, those in the fields of Medicine and Veterinary.

In the case of Medicine counted more than 12 applications for each place offered. It must be taken into account that this rate is directly influenced by the fact that a student can pre-enroll in several autonomous communities simultaneously.

Lastly, the adequacy rate (percentage ratio between the enrollment of new entrants in the first option and the total enrollment of new entrants) has been 68.1%.