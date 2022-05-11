Ecuador eliminated from Qatar 2022? Fifa opens Byron Castillo and Chile case – International Soccer – Sports

A few days after the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) filed a appeal to Fifa, for the alleged improper alignment of Byron Castillo in eight games of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cupthe entity that governs global soccer decided to rule for the first time on the case that could, in theory, affect Ecuador’s path to the soccer event.

“As recently confirmed by Fifa, the Chilean Football Federation has filed a complaint with the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, in which it presents various allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura, as well as the possible breach of said footballer of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 “, the entity reported in a recent statement.

“Given the foregoing, Fifa has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach by Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria for the indicated matches. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Federation have been invited to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” the letter reads.

“More details will be released soon,” FIFA announced.

What does Chile want?

“There are innumerable proofs that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playa. The investigations carried out in Ecuador, including a legal report from the National Civil Registry Office, the highest authority on the matter in this country, declared the existence of inconsistencies in the birth certificate presented by the player, and reported that this document did not existed in its internal files, pointing out other weaknesses in the document, to conclude that it was possibly fraudulent”, argued Chile in its appeal filed with Fifa.

If Ecuador were sanctioned, in theory, Chile would hope to add the five points it lost against this rival in the tie, which would give it a ‘direct quota’ to the World Cup.

The only qualified team that ‘didn’t go’ to the Men’s World Cup

Goal that became a Maracanazo.

In the 21 World Cups that have been organized, only one classified team did not participate, by its own decision, in the football event: the Indian team, in the 1950 Cup.

According to the official version of the Indian press, his country’s soccer team “dropped off” from the tournament organized by Brazil due to “disagreements about team selection and insufficient practice time.”

For years it has been said that the soccer players of that country refused to play because, supposedly, ‘they did not intend to use guayos’. It has also been said that, due to the long trip, India would have given up playing the Cup. Others have emphasized that the matches in India at that time lasted about 70 minutes…

The truth is that, as the ‘Tribune India’, a national media outlet, reported in a recent article, “The reality could be somewhere in the middle. In the first place, India had achieved independence only about three years before and was not sure about making such a large investment for a fair share. Back then, the Fifa World Cup was not she was so glamorous and her universal appeal and popularity was unlike today”.

Since then, in the 72 years that have passed, no other team has ‘dropped off’ from the World Cup event.

