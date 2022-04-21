Eddie Hearn left Dmitry Bivol a warning about Canelo Álvarez

next May 7th Saúl Álvarez puts his prestige on the line when he faces Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title in Las Vegas. On the other hand, today, Eddie Hearn spoke about the fight and left the Russian a warning about the Mexican, saying that he is a beast for the World Cup.

Without a doubt, Canelo will make a tough one next month because he goes up to 175 pounds to collide with one of the best in the category who is in a good moment. In turn, as reported by the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, the man from Guadalajara did not ask for any rehydration clause at any time, which was a clear advantage for the Eddy Reynoso fighter.

On the other hand, less than three weeks later, Eddie Hearn spoke of the Mexican and said that he is a beast. “He looks like a beast. His neck is the size of my thigh”, expressed the British to TalkSport. And he added: “He really transformed into a 168-pound small or medium. So now that he’s moving up, he’s moving up to light heavyweight, he’s a very small light heavyweight and that’s part of the remarkable accomplishments that he’s going through.”.

In any case, the CEO of Matchroom Boxing compared the fight Canelo had with Sergey Kovalev and the one he will have on May 7. “When (Cinnamon) he fought Sergey Kovalev, he was a worn out light heavyweight. He was still a very good light heavyweight, but already worn down. Dmitry Bivol is far from worn out, he is at his best. Still undefeated, a lot of people talk about him being the best in the division – this is a tough fight. He is young, he is hungry and he is bigger physically than Canelo, but Canelo is the pound-for-pound king of the sport.” express.

In any case, Eddie Hearn does not seem to be the promoter of the fight, but he is a fan of the Mexican since he highlighted the confidence of the Mexican. “The confidence he conveys is incredible. If you talked to him, you would think that he could never lose a fight. He thinks he can beat Oleksandr Usyk, all of them!”Eddie Hearn commented.