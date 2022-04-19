Sports

Edson Álvarez confirms his hand injury

Edson Álvarez is going through one of his best moments since he arrived in Europe, being a key player in Ajax, which has caused him to draw the attention of some clubs in the best European leagues, including his possible arrival at Manchester United.

However, the Mexican did not have his best game in the Cup final against PSV, since in the second goal, the Club América youth player was taken away very easily by Gakpo, for several minutes later he had to leave the field of game.

Many thought that it was a technical decision, but it was the player himself who confirmed a hand injury, uploading a photo showing that he is bandaged, which is why it is very likely that he will miss the next match.

Ajax is in first position with 72 units, four more than PSV, its closest rival. The so-called ‘Children of the Gods’ have four games remaining, with the Netherlands classic being the most difficult.

