Eduardo Estrella would continue as president of the Senate of the Republic

Although it will be in the afternoon today when the Executive Directorate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) announce the names of those who will preside over the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputiesa source of full credit revealed to this medium that Eduardo Estrella and Alfredo Pacheco They will continue to lead both.

An article published yesterday in the Digital Today records that a congressman who asked to reserve his name, informed the reporter Troi Orlando Espejo that the decision would have been made last Tuesday from the National Palace (note link).

The decision would be adopted by the number of applicants that the PRM as an organization to chair the Senatecontrary to the consensus from within the Chamber of Deputies in favor of Alfred Pacheco.

The correspondent points out in his note that the apparent decision coincided with the hasty cancellation of a meeting that would hold Edward Star with the accredited press in the Senate of the Republic.

Read: Faride Raful resigns as PRM spokesperson in the Senate

However, everything seems to indicate that among the candidates to preside over the Senate the one that has aroused the highest level of consensus among a large part of the senators is that of the representative for the province Sanchez Ramirez, Richard of the Saints.

In that same order, there are strong rumors that the opposition parties would presumably be presenting an alternate slate if from the PRM decision is made to impose Edward Staraction that would place in a more complex situation the struggle for the presidency of the Senate.

It should be noted that for several weeks there has been evidence of a roadblock within the party of Government for the election of the presidency of the Senate Starting next August 16.

It is recalled that in days past, the president of the PRM, Jose Ignacio Beatingreported that the leadership of that party formed a commission made up of senior leaders Eddy Olivares, Nelson Arroyo, Josefa Castillo and Victor D´Azato render a report on who should assume the presidency of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.