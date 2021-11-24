Educating the princes? The royal family has a secret weapon: the super nanny

Flawless behavior in public for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They greet the crowd next to their parents behaving as royal status dictates, despite their tender age. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s secret weapon is one super nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been looking after George since 2014 when the little prince was only eight months old. Excellent training in one of the UK’s most prestigious schools, Norland College, in Bath as the college website reports “Norland offers world-class education to those who aspire to be the best childcare professionals.” Institute that still offers it a considerable advantage today.

The Norland Nanny agency, MyLondon reports, has placed nannies across the UK since 1892 and, despite being no longer a student, the Cambridge family nanny still has access to a key benefit offered by the institution: a digital support service which helps to cope with «everything from everyday stress to big life events. It’s a safe and anonymous online support and recovery space that you can go to if you’re feeling down, stressed, or just want to talk to people who understand what you’re going through. It is moderated by qualified professionals who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to ensure the safety and anonymity of all members ».

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 22:28



