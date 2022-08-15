Education official involved in federal investigation took sick leave

The central administration of Education deparment has not been able to officially notify Kelvin Pagan The Light who has been relieved of his duties as manager of Technical Education, a precautionary measure in the face of a federal investigation, because the official took his sick leave effective from the day his office at the agency was raided.

“The secretary, as soon as this person returns to his duties, he is going to notify him of a precautionary measure, he is going to tell him ‘now you are going to work in this place and you are not going to do these things that you did before, [sino que] are you going to do these others’”, Indian Nolan Portalatin CepedaAssistant Secretary for Legal Affairs and Public Education Policy, in an interview yesterday with The new day. The attorney argued that, to guarantee due process, the employee must be notified in person once he returns to work.

The office of Pagán La Luz in Education and his residence “penthouse” in a condominium in Hato Rey were raided on Wednesday by federal agents from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the United States Department of Education. On the same day, the secretary Eliezer Ramos Pares confirmed to this medium that the raid included the office of the senior career official and that, as a precautionary measure, he would relieve him of his duties as manager, although he would continue to receive his salary, which amounts to $5,151 per month.

Portalatín Cepeda, for his part, revealing in the interview with this medium that Pagán La Luz would be assigned other tasks until the investigation is over, declined to offer details on what matters the official would attend to once the approved term of license for illness.

“As we have not had the opportunity to talk with the partner and notify him, it seems unfair that we advance to the press what he is going to do before notifying him. The deference for him, being a public employee and having a property right, is that he receives first-hand what the new instructions are”, stated the graduate. Likewise, he replied that the period of time that Pagán La Luz accepted is information protected by the HIPAA Law (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) as part of the certificate issued by a doctor.

A source from this medium with knowledge of the investigation indicated last week that a possible embezzlement scheme of public funds is being investigated, specifically from the Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations (Restart) Program.

The Department of State did not cancel an entity of an Education official investigated that does not comply with the law

On the other hand, despite the fact that Pagán La Luz failed to submit reports on the financial situation of one of its entities to the Department of State, said agency argued that, due to the pandemic of COVID-19has not executed cancellations of entities that have not complied with the law.

“In consideration of the pandemic that affected multiple businesses and entities, no entities were canceled in the years 2020 and 2021”, said Karla Morales, Assistant Secretary of State, in written statements to The new day.

Pagán La Luz registered Capoheart, RBS Incorporated on October 18, 2019, as a non-profit entity, for “professional development, continuing education, sports and cycling training, road bike sport, MTB (mountain bike) sport and related sports,” according to the State Department’s registry of corporations. The annual reports that you did not submit to the agency for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 are documents that include, among other data, the assets and liabilities of the corporation.

“Under Article 15.01(1) of Law No. 164-2009, known as the Corporations Law, as amended, nonprofit corporations must file a statement of financial position that will not have to be audited,” he specified. Morales.

In the same direction, according to Article 15.02 of said law, when a domestic corporation -for-profit or non-profit- does not file the annual report on time, the Secretary of State is authorized to impose administrative fines. In the particular case of non-profit corporations, the fine is $75 for each year in which the annual report has not been filed. The agency did not clarify this Sunday if it had fined Capoheart, RBS Incorporated for its noncompliance.

The ordinary process establishes that, when a domestic corporation -for-profit or non-profit- fails to file the annual report for two consecutive years, the Secretary of State is authorized to revoke the certificate of incorporation of such corporation. In this case, the attorney explained, a notification is sent to the entity 60 days before revoking the certificate to give it the opportunity to file the annual reports. “After 60 days from the notification, the entity is canceled if it has not complied with the radiation”, Indian.

The Department of State gives entities the opportunity to request two extensions to file the annual reports, in accordance with Article 15.05 of the Corporations Law. The agency indicated that this year the second extension period expires on August 29, 2022. Once the second extension is over, “it is time to start the notification process to cancel those entities that are in default under the Corporation Law,” Morales said.

Pagán La Luz was director of the Aguas Buenas Vocational School. In 2016, he came to the Caguas Regional Office to work with Human Resources. Then, in 2017, the former secretary and convicted of corruption Julia Kelher He was appointed director of the Technical Education program in the central administration of the agency, under the assistant secretary of Occupational and Technical Education.

In 2019, Keleher also appointed him Acting Assistant Secretary for Occupational and Technical Education. Later in 2020, the former secretary Eligio Hernandez appointed him manager, which is a career position at the agency, to continue directing the Technical Education program.