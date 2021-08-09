Edward Jenner and dairy cow smallpox

There is general confidence in the success of covid vaccine trials. “I am cautiously optimistic that we will have a safe and effective vaccine for the US and the rest of the world, including Italy, more or less at the beginning of 2021,” said American immunologist Anthony Fauci recalling that in the US four of the six drugs tested are in Phase 3 of the trial, a very advanced program. On the other hand, much shorter times are expected – even at the end of November – in the laboratories of the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford and the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which are developing the vaccine in collaboration with the Italian Irbm. A long-awaited goal at a time when the curve of infections is growing all over the world and the number of victims has now exceeded the threshold of one million. The vaccine will therefore be the only weapon to defeat the Sars Cov-2 virus and – despite the many mass vaccination campaigns for the most diverse diseases (such as polio and measles) started in the last century – in an era of global pandemic like the one we are experiencing, the expectation of the saving drug takes humanity back to the times when there were no definitive defenses against infections. The same expectation lived when, at the end of the eighteenth century, came the turning point in the war on smallpox (eradicated only in 1980) thanks to what is considered one of the greatest discoveries in the history of medicine: the vaccine. Why is the vaccine called that? The origin of the name, which refers to cattle, is linked to the discovery of the English physician and naturalist Edward Jenner whose studies were focused on diseases that affected both humans and animals. He lived in the county of Gloucester, a region in the south of England where the economy was based on the breeding of dairy cattle. Here was quite widespread cowpox, bovine smallpox that manifested itself with purulent blisters on the udders of cows and that was very often transmitted even to those who milked infected animals. It manifested itself with pustules on the hands, injuries that ended up scaring in a short time while remaining – this is the discovery – the same protective effect, immunizing, that could be observed in the survivors of human smallpox. Milking was a task performed mainly by women and it was through one of these, Sarah Nelmes, that in 1790 Dr. Jenner came to test on his son the immunizing effectiveness of cowpox. The woman, who was infected during an epidemic of bovine smallpox, was the nurse of the child who was then just ten months old: Jenner took the liquid from the pustules of her hands and inoculated it on the baby and two orderlies. Result: no one fell ill with smallpox. The experiment was repeated years later, with the outbreak of another cowpox outbreak in the county. Edward Jenner again took pus from the hands of a sick peasant woman and this time inoculated it in an eight-year-old boy, James Phipps, who did not contract smallpox. At that point the doctor expanded his experimentation on many other children and immunization succeeded on all. He then presented his study to the Royal Society which, however, did not accept it because the cases reported were too few. Jenner decided to publish a book in which he recounted the success of his experiments. It was the year 1798. It was precisely on those pages that he used the term vaccine. A method, his, which at first restricted to a few European countries, starting from 1864 – after the presentation of the results at the Medical Congress in Lyon – spread throughout the continent. The accepted technique, however, called “animal vaccination”, assumed that the liquid to be inoculcated was collected directly from the udder of the cows affected by smallpox. Between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries scientists worked to extend vaccination to other infectious diseases.

