Edward Jenner: doctor, naturalist, scientist and inventor of the first vaccine

In science credit goes to the man who convinces the world,

not the man to whom the idea first occurs.

—Francis Galton

This is a significant phrase by Sir Francis Galton, in order to avoid controversy over alleged antecedent discoverers; in fact there is already a term attributed to Jenner, which is “Father of Immunology”, but Jenner was mostly an experimenter! Let’s retrace his life and discoveries.

Edward Jenner was born on 17 May 1749, in the town of Berkeley in Gloucestershire, south-west England. Edward was the eighth of nine children of the Vicar of Berkeley, the Reverend Stephen Jenner, and his wife Sarah. From an early age, with the teachings of his mother first and then those of his father, Edward was educated according to a classical education and was particularly gifted for Latin. Unfortunately, Edward lost both his parents at a very young age. The presence of his sister Mary, who became almost a second mother for him, and the almost paternal presence of his older brother Stephen made it less difficult for the child to grow up.

The years of study

In 1756, at the age of seven, Edward was sent to study at the Grammar School of Cirencester. During this period he was inoculated with the Variola virus, agent of the terrible human smallpox, then suffered a Variolation , which we will talk about later, not a vaccination, which made him immune throughout his life to this disease.

In 1763 at the age of 14 he became an apprentice for 7 years to Mr. Daniel Ludlow, a Surgeon of Chipping Sodbury, where he gained the experience necessary to become a Surgeon himself. It is now necessary to explain that in eighteenth-century England there were two types of doctors: the Physician and the Surgeon. What were the differences between the two categories: the Physician had a bachelor’s degree with specialization, like current doctors, the Surgeon he was a person, often without studies, but quick to use the scalpel, therefore not comparable to our surgeons.

At the age of twenty-one Edward decided it was time to go to London to learn hospital practice: to do this he decided to rely on John Hunter, Scottish physician, but above all great Surgeon. Jenner became John Hunter’s best pupil. Edward’s time was evenly divided between patients and research. Every day Jenner and Hunter went back and forth between St. George’s Hospital and Westminster Hospital.

Then from two o’clock in the afternoon, for about five hours, Jenner followed demonstrations at the School of Anatomy run by William Hunter, John’s brother, in Covent Garden, which was the best Anatomical School in Europe. After class, Edward was in charge of hunter’s assignments such as corpse dissections and medicine preparation. The young Jenner was an excellent Surgeon, fast and precise with the scalpel.

After dinner often the two would linger until high at night inside the laboratory. And it is not known how but, among the dissected corpses, Hunter and Jenner talked about naturalistic-themed topics such as: the hatching parasitism of the cuckoo, the lethargy of badgers and the migrations of birds.

Evidently the proximity of young Jenner was good for Hunter … Yes, because Hunter was a particular doctor, so particular as to have inspired his fellow countryman Robert Louis Stevenson the famous novel “Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde” (Pikaia talked about it here). However, in 1771 Edward Jenner received his Medical Degree and became Physician. He and Hunter had become very good friends and remained in touch for 20 years, until Hunter’s death.

Return to Berkeley

Jenner’s return home coincided with a return to his interests. He studied Geology and became interested in Paleontology. In 1784, after a public demonstration of hot air and hydrogen balloons by Joseph M. Montgolfier in France during the previous year, Jenner built and tested his hydrogen balloon twice; the balloon flew 12 miles. It was his passion for hot air balloons that made him meet Catherine Kingscote, whom he then married in March 1788: he was 39 years old and married her 27. They had 3 children: Edward, Catherine and Robert.

Jenner il Naturalist

Edward Jenner was interested in the habits of cuckoo nesting. The cuckoo deposits a single egg in the nest of a bird of another species, commonly small Passerines. All the eggs and chicks of the bird that built the nest disappear, Jenner was determined to find out why only the little cuckoo survived in each nest. What Jenner discovered was that, it was not the parent cuckoo that expelled the eggs and chicks of the adoptive parents from the nest, as was previously believed, but the little monster, the newborn cuckoo! In its first days of life the featherless little cuckoo moved backwards, pushing behind it an egg or a young nestling, until the latter could be expelled from the nest. The chick repeated this operation until only he remained in the nest.

What would a simple Naturalist have done? He would have only observed! What Jenner did instead, and here we highlight his skills as a Surgeon … in fact, he dissected the young cuckoos and discovered that their bodies were provided with a special posterior depression, between the wings. In this depression the young bird arranged the objects it was pushing out of the nest. He also discovered that this structure disappears before the cuckoo reaches 12 days of life.

Jenner wrote a Report, which was then sent to the Royal Society at the end of December 1787, accepted and read at a meeting of the Society on 13 March 1788. Jenner was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society on 25 February 1789, in recognition of his contribution (see here).

A parenthesis on smallpox

The origins of smallpox are lost in Prehistory. It is thought to have appeared around 10,000 a.C. in the first agricultural settlements in north-east Africa. Smallpox reached Europe between the fifth and seventh .C. and was often epidemic during the Middle Ages. In eighteenth-century Europe, 400,000 people died annually of smallpox, and a third of the survivors became blind. Symptoms of smallpox, or The Speckled Monster (the Spotted Monster) as it was called in England, they suddenly appeared and the consequences were devastating. The percentage of those infected ranged from 20% to 60% and left the survivors completely disfigured. The percentage of cases in children was very high: 80% in London and 98% in Berlin.

The name Variola commonly used to indicate smallpox, it was introduced by Bishop Marius of Avenches (Lausanne) in 570 .C. The term comes from the Latin Varius, which means “spotted,” or from Varus “mark on the skin.” The term small pockes (pocke means sacks) was initially used in England from the late sixteenth century to distinguish the disease from syphilis, known as great pockes. The current term is smallpox.

The Variolation was a method used to immunize an individual against smallpox Variola virus, with material taken from a patient not seriously ill or recovering, with the hope of getting a slight, but protective infection. The procedure consisted in inserting a pulverized crust or liquid extracted from the pustules, in a superficial cut made in the skin. The procedure induced a very light and beneficial form of the disease, which led to healing and immunization, but unfortunately it did not always work: there was a failure rate of 30%. Another problem was that, during this process, the patient was contagious, contrary to what happens with vaccination.

The Discovery

It was in 1796 that Jenner took the first steps in the long process that led to the total eradication of smallpox, the scourge of humanity. For many years he had heard the stories that milking machines were naturally protected from smallpox after suffering from bovine smallpox or Cowpox. The Cowpox is a slight viral infection of cows, which causes a few small purulent sacs on the udder, with mild ailments. Milking machines sometimes contracted the Cowpox from cows; in this case they had discomfort for a few days, then few viral sacs were formed, only at the level of the hands, and the course was always positive. Reasoning on these topics Jenner hypothesized that vaccine smallpox protected against smallpox, but also that it could be transmitted from one person to another comand protection mechanism.

The first Vaccination

In May 1796 a milking machine, Sarah Nelmes, consulted Jenner for a rash he had on one hand. He said it was about Cowpox and Sarah confirmed that one of her cows, of Gloucester breed and named Blossom, had recently had the Cowpox. Edward realized that this was his opportunity to test the protective properties of the cowpox transmitting it to someone who had never fallen ill with human smallpox.

He chose James Phipps, the 8-year-old son of his gardener. On 14 May 1796 he made some engravings on an arm of little James and introduced material from one of the pustules of Sarah’s hand. A few days later James manifested a light form of Cowpox, but he recovered very well in a week. So Jenner had proof that the Cowpox it could be transmitted from one person to another, as it happened between a cow and a man .

The next step, very risky, was to see if the Cowpox would now protect James from the smallpox. On July 1, Jenner inoculated the human smallpox virus in James. As Jenner had thought, and undoubtedly to his great relief, no disease developed and Jenner concluded that protection was gained. Jenner had thus shown that inoculation with the harmless Cowpox, immunized against the smallpox . This experiment was followed by many others.

Banns

In 1797 Jenner sent a brief brief to the Royal Society describing his experiment and the subsequent observations, the essay was rejected because it was too bold! Then in 1798, having added more cases, Jenner privately published a small book entitled: An Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae vaccinae, a disease discovered in some of the western counties of England, particularly Gloucestershire and Known by the Name of Cow. The Latin word for cow is cow and bovine smallpox is called vaccinia; Jenner decided to call the new procedure Vaccination.

In London vaccination became popular thanks to the activities of other doctors, in particular the surgeon Henry Cline, to whom Jenner had given some doses of the inoculant. Later in 1799 Drs. George Pearson and William Woodville began promoting vaccination among their patients. Despite mistakes, many controversies and quibbles, the use of the vaccine spread rapidly in England and, by 1800, had also reached most other European countries.

Despite being sometimes embarrassed by the lack of supplies, Jenner sent vaccines to his medical knowledge and anyone who requested them. After the introduction of bovine smallpox inoculation in their districts, some of the recipients passed the vaccine to others.

Edward Jenner in 1800 sent some of the material to Benjamin Waterhouse, professor of physics at Harvard University. Waterhouse introduced Vaccination in New England and then persuaded President Thomas Jefferson to experiment with it in Virginia. Waterhouse received great support from Jefferson, who appointed him agent of the National Vaccine Institute, an organization created to implement a national vaccination program in the United States.

Napoleon Bonaparte, after learning of the great discovery, had his son vaccinated and hastened to establish in the Empire 25 centers of smallpox vaccination, making it mandatory for all soldiers. Napoleon himself awarded Jenner a medal in 1804 and said of him: “To Jenner I cannot deny anything, he is one of the greatest Benefactors of Humanity”.

Despite receiving worldwide recognition and many honors Jenner made no attempt to enrich himself with his discovery. In fact, he devoted so much time to the cause of vaccination that his profession and personal affairs suffered greatly.

The extraordinary value of vaccination was publicly recognized in England, when in 1802 the English Parliament awarded Edward Jenner the sum of 10,000 pounds. Five years later Parliament awarded him another £20,000. Despite all this he continued his work in favor of the Vaccination Program. Gradually vaccination replaced variolation, which was banned in England in 1840; Vaccination became mandatory in 1853.

The publication of the Research it was received with different reactions by the medical community, it took some time for the whole English medical environment to approve vaccination.

There were certainly attacks and derision against him … by groups no-vax ante litteram, who even published Cartoons infamous in the newspapers of the time; people who evidently preferred to die of smallpox, so as not to get vaccinated! The Church naturally opposed it! Because he said that you could not contaminate human blood with substances from inferior animals.

Retirement from public life

The Jenner family lived in Chantry Housand, which became the Jenner Museum in 1985. Jenner built a shed in the garden, which he called the “Temple of Vaccinia”, where he vaccinated the poor for free.

After a decade of intense activity, Jenner gradually retired from public life and returned to practice country medicine in Berkeley. In the following years they were very sad for Jenner: in 1810, his eldest son Edward died of tuberculosis, his sister Mary died in the same year, and his sister Anne two years later. In 1815, his wife Catherine died of tuberculosis. Sorrows piled up on him, and he withdrew even more from public life.

In 1820 Jenner suffered a stroke from which he recovered. On January 23, 1823 he visited his last patient, a dying friend. The next morning Jenner did not show up for breakfast, later that day he was found in his studio, he had had a devastating stroke.

Edward Jenner died early in the morning on Sunday, January 26, 1823. He was buried with his parents, wife, and son near the altar of Berkeley Church.

Epilogue

In 1801 Edward Jenner had published an essay that ended with these prophetic words: ‘… the annihilation of the Small Pox, the most dreadful scourge of the human species, must be the final result of this practice’. It took 180 years, then his prediction came true…

The World Health Organization decided, starting in 1950, to eliminate smallpox worldwide. The last known case of smallpox in the world was diagnosed in 1977 in Somalia. The WHO health officially declared this disease eradicated in 1980.

It is of the 1986 the first WHO recommendation on the destruction of the virus, with a date set for 30 December 1993 and then postponed to June 30 1999. Because of the resistance from the United States and Russia, in the 2002 TheWorld Health Assembly the WHO has decided to allow the temporary maintenance of virus stocks for research purposes.

A publication of the 2010 of a team of public health experts, appointed by the WHO, concluded that there is no essential public health issue that justifies the United States and Russia to maintain reserves of the virus. Given the eradication of the disease, compulsory vaccination has been suspended since the 70s and 80s in all countries. In Italy, vaccination was suspended in 1977 and finally repealed in 1981.

Patricia Martellini

Blog Evolve or Die